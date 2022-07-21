How to get rid of spectacles? Experts answer

Eye power issues are a rampant disorder faced by a lot of us. The refractive error occurs due to multiple reasons which makes the vision unclear. Hence, the error needs to be fixed with spectacles, glasses or lenses in order to get the clear vision back. However, that also means we will need to wear the glasses at all times. From working to doing chores to looking at screens, we need to wear glasses in order to get a clear vision. But can we get rid of spectacles? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aarti Nangia, Unit Head, Eye Centre, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj said, “There are many misconceptions around eye health which makes it further difficult to find methods which actually help and which don’t. Therefore, it is crucial to consult and eye specialist before trying any home or natural remedies.”

Eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of the body – hence, when it comes to treatments, we are always extra cautious. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr O P Anand, Director & senior Consultant Opthamology, Accord, Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad noted down the alternate remedies that can help us getting rid of glasses, permanently or temporarily:

Contact lenses: t is the most common alternative of spectacles - corrected vision with contact lens is better in terms of quality.

Orthoptic lens: Relatively new type of contact lens, they are usually applied on the eyes at night, which further reshapes the cornea for clear vision. The results of Orthoptic lens are not predictive.

Laser vision corrective methods: Corrective methods such as PRK, LASIK, SMILE and RELEX are available which can help in correcting the vision.

Clear lens extraction: Normally used for high refractive errors, where natural lens is replaced by a Suitable artificial lens.

LASIK eye surgery: “Of all the methods to remove spectacles, LASIK eye surgery has proven to be most effective technique, it is painless, no blood loss, lesser time taken and effective surgery. Scientifically the surgery has proven to correct all types of refractive error and increase vision meaningfully,” said Dr Aarti Nangia.