How to have a healthy heart? Cardiologist Dr Ashima Bhelotkar shares a workout routine with tools to lower disease risk

Your daily habits are crucial for keeping your heart healthy, starting from when you wake up to when you go to bed. A simple morning workout routine shows how small lifestyle changes can enhance your heart health, increase your energy, and lower your risk of heart disease.
"Your heart does not thrive on the modern workday. Sitting for long hours, depending on caffeine, treating protein as an afterthought, and checking emails late can hurt your sleep, blood pressure, glucose levels, and stress hormones. To support your heart, focus on building healthy daily habits instead of striving for perfection," Dr Ashima Bhelotkar, Cardiovascular Surgeon, tells Health Shots.
How does working out reduce the risk of disease?
A regular morning workout can help lower the risk of many diseases. Here is a simple and effective routine with exercises and tools you can use:
- Warm-up (5-10 minutes): Do jumping jacks for 2 minutes to raise your heart rate. Then, do dynamic stretches like arm circles, leg swings, and hip circles to improve your mobility.
- Cardiovascular exercise (10-15 minutes): Jumping rope is a great way to improve your heart health. It helps your heart and lungs work better. If you have a treadmill, try running or brisk walking for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Strength training (15-20 minutes): Do bodyweight squats 3 sets of 10-15 reps to build lower body strength. Aim for 3 sets of push-ups of 8-12 reps to improve upper body strength and support joint health. Use dumbbells for 3 sets of 10-12 reps. Focus on strengthening your back.
- Core exercises (5-10 minutes): Hold planks for 20 to 30 seconds and repeat 2 to 3 times to strengthen your core. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions on each side to work your obliques.
- Cool down (5-10 minutes): Focus on static stretches of major muscle groups: hamstrings, quads, back, and shoulders. Deep breathing helps in relaxation and lowers stress.
Tools to consider:
- Resistance bands: Effective for strength training and versatile for different exercises.
- Dumbbells: Great for varied strength training exercises.
- Yoga mat: Provides comfort during ground exercises and stretches.
Morning routine for a healthy heart
Start your day with natural sunlight before using your phone. Get daylight in your eyes before your phone distracts you. Step outside for a few minutes in the morning. "Eat a protein-rich breakfast before you reach for coffee", says the surgeon. Foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, or a protein smoothie help keep your blood sugar steady and support your nervous system.
How long should I walk after lunch?
A short walk after lunch can greatly improve heart health and help control blood sugar. "This is one of the best habits for better blood sugar levels, circulation, and breaking the routine of sitting at a desk all day", says the doctor. To maintain energy and support heart health, build your lunch around protein, fibre-rich foods, vegetables, and healthy fats.
Which evening habit is best for heart health?
For the evening, choose gentle activities instead of intense workouts. You can do weight training, yoga, or play with children to keep your body moving without straining it. "Then, have a proper dinner, dim the lights, and avoid screen time on your phone right before bed", says Dr Bhelotkar. Getting enough rest and sleep is crucial for your heart health. It's important to give your body healthy signals every day to protect your cardiovascular health.
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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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