How to increase heart and brain happiness: Expert offers tips

Happy people have healthier hearts and minds. The heart feels and the mind thinks. True happiness in life requires both. Happiness is a result of certain neurotransmitters, which control nearly every bodily function and emotion, from blood flow to digestion. While you might not give it a second thought when you talk on the phone while you're walking or laugh at a joke while you're watching television, your brain is constantly calculating your every move to assist control your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. These emotions are mostly caused by brain chemicals that have an impact on your happiness. (Also read: 5 weekend rituals to refresh your mind and boost happy hormones )

"There are numerous benefits of intentionally focusing on the positivity in your life and how it helps balance your coherent heart rhythms, which is essential for overall well-being. The heart is much more than an organ that pumps blood. Extensive research done by the Heart Math Institute continues to share scientific information on the benefits of positive emotions like appreciation of the heart. The opposite is also true when one is stressed, the heart sends chaotic signals from the heart to the brain that inhibits clear thinking or productive problem-solving." says Therapist and Certified Heart Math Professional, Dr. Ketam Hamdan, in her recent Instagram post.

She further says, certain techniques and training emphasize the importance of the present moment and mindfulness at the moment. In simple terms, a 3 step method can help regulate one and bring more balance and well-being:

1. Focus on the heart

2. Activate positivity such as appreciation, gratitude, care or compassion.

3. And radiate that feeling to self and others.

This simple, deliberate method can relieve stress, anxiety, or depression, and lead to the countless other benefits of heart coherence.

Coherence is characterised by the four concepts of appreciation, gratitude, caring, and compassion. The heart and the brain can communicate with one another when we routinely enter states that are consistent with one of these words, or some combination of the four. It takes this practise roughly three days to build new neural network habit patterns that promote the communication and connection between the heart and the brain. With persistent practice, exercise becomes a habit. The heart sends more signals to the brain than the brain does to the heart. These signals from the heart have a significant effect on the brain.

