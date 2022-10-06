How to keep your weight in check during festive season

Festivals in India are all about relishing traditional delicacies and devouring desserts of the season. However, binge eating during the festivities also means your body is filling up on toxins that might make you feel sick or lethargic. “It’s important that you make conscious choices and do portion control during festivals. Enjoying food during those four to five days of festivals does not make you gain weight, especially if you eat healthy throughout the year and stay active, although, what you eat and how much you eat matters,” advises Ruchika Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj.

Gone are the days when you had to completely avoid festive foods, fearing weight gain and hampering your diet. Experts weigh in on how you can relish sweets without the overarching guilt of putting on a few pounds.

Choice of sweets

Opt for sweets made of suji (semolina) or besan (gram flour), or you can also prepare healthy desserts like coconut laddoo and barfi, kheer, gajar and dudhi ka halwa (bottle gourd and carrot halwa) dry fruit laddoo, carrot cake, and whole grain cookies, as they have less calories and more nutrients, as compared to their fried counterparts like gulab jamun and jalebi. “These are not only mouth-watering but are also packed with vitamins and minerals that help lose excess body fat,” says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist and co-founder, Food Darzee.

Home-made desserts

Instead of gorging on store-bought sweets that are known for spiking the sugar level and increasing cholesterol, you can try preparing them at home. Also, while making sweets at home, use low-fat or skimmed milk rather than full-cream milk. “Generally, sweets made at home have a lot of refined sugar. However, by substituting refined sugar with dates, jaggery or honey, you can make your desserts more wholesome and healthier, “ informs Jain.

Gud ke laddoo is a great recipe to try at home. You can use jaggery as the sweetener here. With super healthy ingredients like nuts and whole wheat flour, it is a delicious alternative to the quintessential festive laddoo. Sharing the recipe for the dessert is chef Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi: “All you need is whole wheat flour, jaggery, almonds, cashew, grated coconut, raisins, ghee, cardamom powder, poppy seeds, and you’re good to go.” You can also opt for home-made whole grain cookies, which are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre that help prevent constipation, lower blood cholesterol and aid in weight loss.

Portion check

One of the best ways to limit overeating when out and about is to have some snacks before stepping out. You can have a bowl of curd with nuts, or a fruit salad or smoothie before heading out. “Keep your portions small. This self-control will help you keep those extra kilos at bay,” explains Avantika Majumdar, dietician, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad.

Avoid deep-fried food

Though it is hard to resist fried foods, try to always opt for the healthier choice. You can maybe snack on fresh vegetables dipped in hummus or salsa instead of chips, or go for sushi or a handful of nuts, instead of oily and fried delicacies. “Both fried sweets and dry fruits are high in calories. However, dry fruits do not hold any empty calories in them,” informs Majumdar.

According to Jain, “Deep fried foods from outside are a source of trans fats because the same oil is used for frying and re-frying snacks. These can be made at home easily in a healthy manner. Instead of deep frying, you can also try air frying your favourite sweets and snacks.”

Healthier drinks

Choose your beverage wisely during the festive season. Go for lemon water, rose water, jaljeera, coconut water and buttermilk instead of calorie-loaded carbonated drinks, cocktails and mocktails, to maintain your weight.

Fitness mantra

Do not skip your meals, especially during the festive season. This can be counterproductive and result in overeating. Amid all the celebrations and partying, it is imperative to take out time to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. You can either go for a brisk walk or a run, or do simple stretches at home. It will help burn those extra calories.

