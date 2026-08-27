How to know if you have kidney stones? Nephrologist explains flank pain, urine changes and more

Kidney stones can sometimes develop without obvious symptoms, but when they do cause problems, the signs can be difficult to ignore. From sudden flank pain to changes in urine, certain symptoms may indicate that a stone is moving through the urinary tract. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhanu Mishra, consultant nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, shared the common warning signs of kidney stones and when you should seek medical attention.

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What are kidney stones?

These are hardened deposits of different minerals and salts that accumulate in your kidneys when the substances are too concentrated in the urine. “The kidney stones may have different sizes, and whereas smaller stones will be excreted easily, the bigger ones will be difficult to pass and may even obstruct the urine flow, causing severe discomfort,” said Dr Bhanu.

The kidney stones may have different sizes, and whereas smaller stones will be excreted easily.

Identifying the symptoms of flank pain

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Bhanu, one of the main symptoms of kidney stones is severe pain in the sides of your body, especially beneath the rib area. In some cases, the flank pain comes in waves and spreads to your lower abdomen or groin as you pass the stone through the urinary tract. Some patients also experience nausea or vomiting with flank pain. Urine changes you should be aware of {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Bhanu, one of the main symptoms of kidney stones is severe pain in the sides of your body, especially beneath the rib area. In some cases, the flank pain comes in waves and spreads to your lower abdomen or groin as you pass the stone through the urinary tract. Some patients also experience nausea or vomiting with flank pain. Urine changes you should be aware of {{/usCountry}}

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Sometimes there may be changes in your urine, which may indicate the presence of kidney stones. The symptoms include dark or reddish discolouration caused by the presence of blood in the urine. Sometimes your urine may be cloudy due to the presence of different minerals or salt crystals.

Symptoms that require immediate attention

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“If you experience severe or constant pain and feel feverish or shiver, it's essential to contact your doctor immediately because such symptoms may point to an infection that can be present behind the blockage caused by a kidney stone,” said Dr Bhanu. If you experience trouble urinating, frequent vomiting, fever, shivers, and severe pain, see a doctor immediately.

It depends on the size, the position of the stone, and whether it causes obstruction or infection.

How do doctors diagnose kidney stones?

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During the diagnosis, doctors perform either a physical examination, urine test, blood test, ultrasound or CT scan to check if a kidney stone is the cause of the symptoms. It depends on the size, the position of the stone, and whether it causes obstruction or infection. While smaller kidney stones can pass through urine on their own with proper medical assistance, larger ones need surgery.

Warning signs of kidney stones

Pain felt in the flanks, along with changes in the colour of your urine, can be a warning sign of the presence of kidney stones.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.