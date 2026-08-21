Why are children getting kidney stones? Uro-oncologist Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan explains, shares warning signs

Why are children being diagnosed with kidney stones?

“Over the past two decades, the incidence of pediatric kidney stones has risen significantly across the world,” noted the uro-oncologist. “More importantly, the composition of these stones - predominantly calcium oxalate stones - now mirrors adult stone disease, suggesting a genuine shift in childhood health patterns rather than simply better detection.”

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Kidney stones were once considered a disease seen mainly in adults, commonly linked to dehydration, unhealthy diet, obesity, and metabolic disorders. However, pediatric urologists are now increasingly diagnosing kidney stones in children and teenagers, including cases that closely resemble the “adult-type” stones traditionally seen later in life, revealed Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan in an interaction with HT Lifestyle.

1. Poor hydration According to Dr Balakrishnan, one of the major reasons for this rise is chronic poor hydration.

“Many children consume inadequate amounts of water while increasingly relying on sugary beverages, soft drinks, and packaged juices,” he stated. “In warm climates, chronic dehydration can result in concentrated urine, creating ideal conditions for crystal and stone formation.”

2. Dietary changes Dietary changes are another major contributor. Modern eating habits rich in processed snacks, fast food, packaged chips, and high-sodium foods increase urinary calcium excretion, which directly promotes stone formation, cautioned Dr Balakrishnan.

“Excessive intake of junk food and fructose-rich beverages further increases urinary calcium, oxalate, and uric acid levels,” he pointed out.

The doctor further added that, contrary to common belief, restricting calcium intake in children is not advisable, stating, “Low dietary calcium may actually increase the absorption of oxalate from the intestine, thereby increasing the risk of calcium oxalate stones.”

3. Sedentary lifestyle Sedentary lifestyle and the rise in childhood obesity are other contributing factors in kidney stone diagnosis, as they result in metabolic changes similar to those seen in adults.

In the words of Dr Balakrishnan, “Reduced physical activity, screen-dependent routines, and calorie-dense diets are increasingly linked to pediatric stone disease.”

4. Genetics Genetics also plays an important role. Children with a family history of kidney stones are at higher risk, and certain inherited metabolic disorders can predispose children to recurrent or early-onset stones.

“In many cases, lifestyle factors and genetic susceptibility work together,” warned the uro-oncologist.

Warning signs of kidney stones in children According to Dr Balakrishnan, parents should be aware of the following warning signs that may indicate kidney stones in children:

Recurrent abdominal or flank pain

Burning sensation during urination

Blood in urine

Repeated urinary tract infections

Vomiting associated with pain

Unexplained irritability in younger children “Unlike adults, children may not always clearly describe symptoms, which can delay diagnosis,” cautioned the doctor. “Kidney stones in children are not merely painful episodes. Early onset stone disease carries a high lifetime risk of recurrence and may lead to recurrent infections, urinary obstruction, kidney damage, and even chronic kidney disease if left untreated.”

Preventive measures that should be taken Fortunately, many pediatric kidney stones are preventable. In the words of Dr Balakrishnan, “Adequate hydration remains the most important protective measure. Encouraging children to drink sufficient water throughout the day, especially during school and outdoor activities, is essential.”

“Reducing excess salt intake, limiting processed foods and sugary beverages, promoting physical activity, and ensuring balanced calcium intake can significantly reduce risk,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan is the chief uro-oncologist, kidney transplant and robotic surgeon, and managing director at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai.