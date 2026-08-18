How to know if your medicine is genuine? 6 questions to ask before buying it

There is a sense of urgency that comes along with medicines. It holds a valid reason too, which is to handle a health emergency situation or begin the recovery journey on time. But sometimes, amid all this rush, very rarely one stops to check whether the medicine they have received is genuine or not.



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To determine the authenticity, you need to proactively ask a few questions. Why should medicines come with such a lapse in consumer inquisitiveness? Just because of a health emergency? The inquiry should be more so, as it affects your well-being. Ingenuine medicines may even carry risks of side effects and worsening your already ailing state.

What kind of questions should you be asking? Putting all doubts to rest, an expert remarked on the necessary questions when buying medicines. Dr Rajeev Sharma, vice president of medical affairs at Tata 1mg, demonstrated how to make informed choices.

The doctor posed a simple question yet important question: most people carefully research everyday purchases, but why do they rarely exercise the same caution when buying medicines? He said, “When buying a phone, most people compare prices, check reviews, verify the seller, and look for a warranty. The same caution goes into buying jewellery, electronics, and even groceries. But with medicines, products meant to treat illness and manage health, we seldom ask - ‘Is my medicine genuine? ’”

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{{^usCountry}} The level of scrutiny adds up, and reasonably so, after all, you are putting in a considerable amount of money for any purchase, be it jewellery or any electronics. But the old saying ‘health is wealth’ is set in stone and will continue to be so for generations to come. It is high time health is prioritised and demands careful attention, from improving lifestyle to being proactive with treatment and medicines for adequate recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The level of scrutiny adds up, and reasonably so, after all, you are putting in a considerable amount of money for any purchase, be it jewellery or any electronics. But the old saying ‘health is wealth’ is set in stone and will continue to be so for generations to come. It is high time health is prioritised and demands careful attention, from improving lifestyle to being proactive with treatment and medicines for adequate recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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For perspective, Dr Sharma brought to notice the extent of inauthentic medicines, making proper evaluation before purchase all the more important. He quoted WHO, “According to the World Health Organization, an estimated one in ten medical products in low- and middle-income countries is substandard or falsified. This acts as a reminder that authenticity depends less on spotting a fake by sight, and more on understanding the journey a medicine takes before it reaches a patient.”

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Dr Sharma listed out six important questions every consumer should be asking before buying medicines, along with the rationale and detailed explanation behind each of them:

1. Where has this medicine come from?

Medicines should ideally be sourced through licensed manufacturers, authorized distributors, or verified supply partners.

A trusted supply chain creates accountability and helps maintain the product's authenticity throughout its journey.

WHO recommends that increasingly complex global supply chains and the rapid growth of e-commerce have made medicine traceability more important than ever

No amount of checking at the final stage compensates for poor sourcing at the start, which is why buying from a trusted pharmacy or licensed healthcare platform meaningfully lowers the risk of receiving a counterfeit or substandard product.

2. Can the medicine be traced?

Every medicine strip carries important information that helps establish its identity.

This includes the manufacturer's name, batch number, manufacturing date, expiry date, and other regulatory details printed on the packaging.

The batch number is particularly important because it allows manufacturers, distributors, and regulators to trace a medicine back to its production batch if a quality issue or recall arises.

3. Has it been stored properly?

Quality doesn't stop at manufacturing. Heat, humidity, sunlight, and improper handling can all affect a medicine after it leaves the factory.

Some products require temperature control of 2-8 degrees, while others must be stored in cool and dry conditions to preserve their effectiveness.

Even a genuine medicine may underperform if it hasn't been stored correctly, which makes storage as much a part of quality as the manufacturing itself.

4. Has the medicine gone through quality checks?

Before dispatch, responsible healthcare providers typically verify product information, inspect packaging, check expiry dates, and validate inventory. These checks work together to reduce the possibility of errors and help maintain confidence in every order.

For consumers, it is reassuring to know that quality is built into the process rather than depending on a single inspection at the end.

5. What should I check when the medicine arrives?

Before taking a medicine, check that the name matches your prescription, confirm the strength and dosage form, verify the quantity, review the expiry date and manufacturer details, and inspect the packaging for any signs of damage or tampering.

6. Can I trust where I am buying from?

The most important question isn't about the medicine; it's about the source.

Whether buying online or offline, choose licensed pharmacies with responsible sourcing, proper storage, and quality verification.

Safety depends on choosing the right platform rather than the shopping channel itself.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

