How to look and feel best in your 40s and beyond; Expert offers tips

It is inevitable for people to age and develop ageing-related symptoms. Your skin will wrinkle, your hair will become grey, and despite your best efforts, a new candle will be added to your birthday cake every year. However, you don't have to feel older just because you're ageing. It can seem like a big thing when you turn 40, and that's because it is. In actuality, this could be the start of your best decade yet. When you are in your 40s, your career is in better shape, you are aware of your goals in life, and you may even be at your most self-assured. It's important to remember that your habits, mindset and lifestyle dictate the outcome and not your age. (Also read: Health tips for women above 40: Lifestyle, diet changes to ensure 40s is new 20s )

Won Dolegowski, Health Coach and Certified Nutrition Consultant, suggested eight ways to look and feel best in your 40s and beyond, in her recent Instagram post.

1. Lift weight

This goes far beyond aesthetics and "looking good". It's about being strong so you can be healthy and independent as you age. This is the Fountain of Youth.

2. Walk

Walking is so underrated but is highly important and beneficial. This requires no special equipment, can be done just about anywhere and is low-impact. This is one of the best things you can do to improve longevity and wellness.

3. Prioritise sleep

Every aspect of your life improves when this is optimized. Every aspect of your life suffers when this is sacrificed. Get morning sunlight exposure to optimize your sleep. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

4. Reduce/eliminate alcohol

Alcohol has far-reaching effects on your brain, body and health. It impacts sleep, performance, mood, cognitive function, gut health, hormones, blood sugar and more.

5. Eat nutrient-dense whole food

It's not all about "if it fits your macros". The quality of your food matters. How you fill up your diet matters. Watch your cravings for sugar and snacks diminish. Have protein-centred meals with a balance of carbs, fats and micronutrients. Aim for 14 grams of fibre for every 1000 calories.

6. Stop obsessing about the scale

Once you can let this number go, you will discover there are way more important and meaningful things in your life. Give your body permission to change and evolve. Find other ways to measure the progress that has nothing to do with how you look or how small you can be.

7. Stop thinking it's too late and you are too old

This is one of the biggest things that is holding you back. You can accomplish some pretty amazing things in your 40s and beyond. You just have to be willing to do things differently and do it even if you're scared.

8. Practice gratitude

Instead of fixating on things that you don't have or can't do, or being bitter about things you have zero control over, be thankful for the abundance of things that are good in your life. Acknowledge the blessings you have. Be thankful for how your body shows up for you every day and not only for what it looks like.

