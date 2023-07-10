How to prevent getting dengue at workplace; tips to follow

It's the rainy season when the chances of dengue infection are quite high. An acute infectious disease, dengue could at times be even fatal. As it is transmitted by mosquitoes, one needs to be vigilant of their surroundings and ensure it's not breeding ground for the dangerous virus carrier. While people usually are careful when outside, they tend to feel safe from mosquito bites when indoors. However, mosquitoes could breed anywhere, and workplace is no exception. Air-conditioners, drains, toilet bowls, parking areas are all possible breeding grounds. Also, there is a lack of ventilation in many offices which could increase the risk of the disease. (Also read: Beware of Hepatitis A in monsoon; check out these warning signs and symptoms, prevention tips)

Workplace and dengue: Air-conditioners, drains, toilet bowls, parking areas are all possible breeding grounds(Unsplash)

Dr Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director, India, International SOS says organisations should go for mosquito control and infection prevention measures to reduce community transmission of dengue and should promote awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease among employees, encouraging good practices for dengue prevention and establishing coordination with local communities to support mosquito control programmes.

Tips to prevent dengue at workplace

1. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites: The companies should regularly inspect the workplace premises for stagnant water sources, such as flowerpots, vases, buckets, or containers. Such water sources should be emptied, cleaned, or covered to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

2. Maintain cleanliness: Keep the workplace clean and clutter-free. Dispose of any trash or debris properly, as they can collect water and become potential breeding sites.

3. Install window and door screens: Ensure that windows and doors have screens in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from entering the workplace.

4. Use mosquito repellents: Encourage employees to use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or other recommended ingredients. Provide them in common areas. Wear protective clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

5. Raise awareness: Conduct awareness campaigns and training sessions to educate employees about dengue prevention measures, symptoms, and the importance of early detection and seeking medical attention.

"Remember, dengue prevention is a collective effort, so it's important to involve employees, management, and the facility management team in implementing these preventive measures. By following these tips and creating a dengue-conscious workplace environment, you can reduce the risk of dengue transmission and ensure the well-being of everyone at the workplace," concludes Dr Dwivedi.

