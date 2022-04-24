Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How to reduce bad cholesterol levels? Expert shares tips

"Even when cholesterol is oxidised, it becomes harmful. So, it is best to be mindful of what you’re taking in," Anjali noted down the dietary changes that should be incorporated.
How to reduce bad cholesterol levels? Expert shares tips(Unsplash)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Cholesterol plays an extremely important part in the body. The waxy substance found in blood, helps in building healthy cells. However, there is a limit to the amount of cholesterol that our bodies should contain, High cholesterol can have adverse effects on the body. With high cholesterol, blood vessels develop fatty deposits, which further leads to increase in the risk of heart diseases. With a few lifestyle changes, bad cholesterol levels can be reduced.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee keeps sharing health-related tips and tricks on her Instagram on a daily basis. On Sunday, Anjali addressed the issue of bad cholesterol and laid down few tricks on how to reduce the levels on her Instagram profile. "Diet plays an important part in lowering your cholesterol. While it has important functions, too much cholesterol or cholesterol in the wrong places can become a point of concern,” wrote Anjali. Take a look at the lifestyle and dietary changes that she suggested:

Vitamin E – Anjali suggested that we can take in Vitamin E supplements in order to bring down the bad cholesterol levels in the body.

Calculate saturated fat consumed – Saturated fat, when consumed in high amounts, can have adverse effects on the body, Anjali suggested that when we consume saturated fat such as cheese, red meat and ghee, we should keep a watch and be mindful of the amount.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids – Oils containing Polyunsaturated fatty acids are recommended to be avoided. Oils such as corn oil and sunflower seed oil should be reduced. However, oils containing monounsaturated fatty acids such as olive oil, flaxseed oil and canola oil should be consumed.

Carb intake – Anjali suggested that the carbohydrate intake of the body should be reduced. Total and refined carb intake should be watched and decreased to reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Soluble fibre – Food items such as oat bran and whole pulses containing soluble fibre should be incorporated into the diet.

