How to upgrade your masks in wake of rising Omicron cases; experts offer tips

Amid rising Omicron cases across the globe, medical experts have advised people to go for mask upgrade and replace their cloth face masks with N95 and FFP2 masks that offer more protection against the highly transmissible variants like Delta and Omicron. Apart from this, experts have urged people to use a well-fitting mask that covers the entire, nose, mouth and the area below the chin.

"One can go for a right-fitting FFP2 mask which offers more protection than a surgical mask. In the wake of rising cases even double masking will be more useful than wearing a single mask, particularly for health care workers," says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospitals.

"Health care workers and people at high risk of infection should continue to wear N95 mask at present. Surgical mask and cloth mask can also be used," says Dr Vineeta Taneja - Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

How a right-fitting mask can protect you better

Apart from choosing the right mask, it is equally important to wear it properly to ensure maximum protection against the virus.

"Kindly ensure the fit of the mask is right and there is no leakage of air from any side. Using a double mask can definitely increase the protection against the infection. Even though face mask do not provide 100% protection, a correctly used face mask does provide significant protection against the spread of covid infections," adds Dr Taneja.

How to wear the mask correctly

Dr Taneja says the face mask should cover the nose and mouth till the chin and one should avoid touching the outside of the mask at all costs and also any part of the face when outdoor.

Tips to keep in mind while using masks

* Use the string of the mask while putting it on or while removing it.

* Wash the cloth mask after every use.

* Discard the surgical mask after every use.

* Destroy N95 and surgical mask before discarding it to prevent reuse.

* Do not use a sanitizer over the mask.

* Do not exchange masks.

* Keep your mask separately.

"One should clean hands with sanitizer first, then select a right fitting mask, check the mask for any damage before wearing it. Then one should pinch the nose clip adequately on the nose to avoid air leak. Also don’t forget to perform leak test after wearing the mask by blowing hard to see from where air is leaking," says Dr Chafle.

The experts say that one should avoid lowering the mask while speaking with someone and should not touch the mask to adjust it without cleaning the hands with a sanitizer.

The right mask for children

The adult who is providing the mask should make sure that the fabric of the mask is correct size and sufficiently covers the nose, mouth and chin of the child.(REUTERS)

Dr Chafle says the children who are in general good health can wear a non-medical or fabric mask as this provides source control, which means that it keeps the virus from being transmitted to others if they are infected and are not aware that they are infected.

"The adult who is providing the mask should make sure that the fabric of the mask is correct size and sufficiently covers the nose, mouth and chin of the child. Children who are suffering from health conditions such as cystic fibrosis, cancer or immunosuppression, should, in consultation with their medical providers, wear a medical mask. A medical mask controls spreading of the virus and protection to the wearer, and is recommended for anyone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19," says the expert.

