Hrithik Roshan cheers Pinkie Roshan's sprint workout, says ‘Keep going mama'

If you are looking for some fitness inspiration this drab Tuesday, let Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan motivate you to hit the grind. All for laying fitness goals at 66 years, Pinkie was seen sprinting and sweating it out during her morning workout session on a highway, with mountains in the backdrop and Hrithik could not help but cheer for his “mama”.

Taking to her social media handle, Pinkie gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her rigorous workout session. The video featured her donning a baggy black T-shirt teamed with a pair of black tights, a pair of sneakers and a black hairband to keep her tresses off her face during the intense exercise drill.

Running on a rain-washed road with trucks passing by her, Pinkie’s determination looked contagious and that is all the motivation we need to beat our workout procrastination hollow. She simply captioned the video, “One for the road (sic).”

Evidently in awe, Hrithik took to his own social media handle to cheer for his mama and captioned the video, “She’s just starting out . Long way to go . Keep going mama (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan cheers as mother Pinkie Roshan sprints on a highway (Instagram/hrithikroshan)

Benefits:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn help to maintain a healthy weight.

