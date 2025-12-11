Hyderabad dermatologist warns against sodium intake and reveals how to reduce puffy face in 3 simple steps

Puffy face is a common cause of concern for many, despite not being a major health issue. According to Hyderabad-based dermatologist Dr Pooja Reddy, sometimes our cheeks swell, jawline disappears, and eyes look smaller, not because of fat, but due to “water retention caused by high cortisol.” Changing diet goes a long way to getting rid of puffy face, shared Dr Reddy.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach with 18 years of experience gets honest about strength training: ‘It will not help you lose more weight’

Also known as the stress hormone, cortisol is triggered by consuming excess salt, stated Dr Reddy in a video uploaded on Instagram on December 2.

Sodium is hidden in everyday packaged food products such as pickles, chips, instant noodles, ready-to-eat meals, as well as multigrain biscuits. The salt makes our body retain water, which first shows up on our face, especially around the cheeks and eyes.

The puffiness gets worse with poor sleep and constant stress. However, the effect can be neutralised in just 10 days without face exercises or cosmetic treatments, claimed the doctor.

Step 1

“Cut out all packaged food for 10 days,” Dr Reddy suggested in her video. She claimed that by switching to only home-cooked meals, we can decrease our sodium intake by a whopping 70%.

Step 2

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep every night is absolutely essential to lowering our cortisol levels. By going to bed by 10:30, our cortisol levels will normalise, and the puffiness will start to noticeably melt off by day three.

Step 3

“Walk for 30 to 40 minutes daily,” noted Dr Reddy. “Long walks regularly reduce cortisol naturally and help flush out trapped water and inflammation from your face.”

She further suggested taking a picture before starting the new routine to compare after the 10-day period and verify the result.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.