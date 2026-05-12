Hyderabad doctor debunks 10 common myths about heart attacks; highlights real concerns related to the condition

A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, is a medical condition that takes place when the blood carrying oxygen to the muscles of the body’s pumping station is significantly reduced or blocked.

Heart attack often comes with subtle warnings, shares Dr Kumar. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Maryland doctor reveals 5 everyday habits that silently harm the pancreas: Frequent snacking, alcohol use, and more

With the condition becoming increasingly common with time, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, took to X on May 11 to debunk 10 myths associated with it and make us better informed to deal with the risk or the situation if it ever arises.

Myth 1: Heart attacks happen suddenly

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While many believe that a heart attack strikes a person out of the blue without giving any prior warnings to take necessary precautions, that is often not the case, shared Dr Kumar. “Many people have warning symptoms for hours, days, or even weeks,” he stated. “These include chest pressure, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, jaw/arm pain, or sweating.” Myth 2: Only elderly people get heart attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many believe that a heart attack strikes a person out of the blue without giving any prior warnings to take necessary precautions, that is often not the case, shared Dr Kumar. “Many people have warning symptoms for hours, days, or even weeks,” he stated. “These include chest pressure, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, jaw/arm pain, or sweating.” Myth 2: Only elderly people get heart attacks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} While the risk of any disorder rises with age, it is not accurate to assume that heart attacks are a cause of concern only for the elderly. Younger people who are accustomed to unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles also face significant risk. In Dr Kumar’s words, “Heart attacks are increasingly seen in people in their 30s and 40s, especially associated with smoking, diabetes, obesity, stress, poor sleep, and sedentary lifestyle.” Myth 3: Heart attacks come only with severe chest pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the risk of any disorder rises with age, it is not accurate to assume that heart attacks are a cause of concern only for the elderly. Younger people who are accustomed to unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles also face significant risk. In Dr Kumar’s words, “Heart attacks are increasingly seen in people in their 30s and 40s, especially associated with smoking, diabetes, obesity, stress, poor sleep, and sedentary lifestyle.” Myth 3: Heart attacks come only with severe chest pain {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is a popular assumption that it is only a heart attack if the chest pain is severe; mild chest pain is of no risk. However, as Dr Kumar explained, “Even mild chest heaviness, burning, tightness, or discomfort can signal a heart attack, particularly in diabetics and elderly people.”

Myth 4: Heart attack pain is always on the left side of the chest

It is a myth that the heart is situated on the left side of the chest, so only pain on the left symbolises a heart attack. However, in reality, the heart is located in the centre of the chest, and only tilted towards the left. In case of a heart attack, the pain can be felt in the centre of the chest, jaw, neck, back, shoulders, or arms. “Some people only have breathlessness, nausea, or sweating without chest pain,” shared Dr Kumar.

Myth 5: Normal cholesterol means zero heart attack risk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While high cholesterol levels are associated with increased heart attack risk, clinically normal levels of cholesterol in the blood do not make the risk of heart attacks null. “Many people with ‘normal' cholesterol still develop heart attacks due to smoking, diabetes, hypertension, abdominal obesity, inflammation, genetics, or an unhealthy lifestyle,” noted Dr Kumar.

Myth 6: Women usually don’t get heart attacks

One of the more baseless beliefs, as Dr Kumar explained, “Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death among women. Women may present atypically, with fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, or back pain rather than classic chest pain.”

Myth 7: Young, fit-looking people cannot get heart attacks

The lifestyle a person leads, and their metabolic health, have strong links to heart attack, shared Dr Kumar. Just because a person is young and looks fit does not mean that their cardiovascular system is healthy. “Even athletes or slim individuals can have heart attacks due to smoking, genetic cholesterol disorders, steroid use, stress, sleep deprivation, or undiagnosed disease,” noted the neurologist.

Myth 8: If the ECG is normal once, the heart is fine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An electrocardiogram (ECG) gives a reading of the heart's electrical activity. “A single normal ECG does not completely rule out a heart attack,” stated Dr Kumar. “Doctors may need repeat ECGs, troponin tests, echocardiography, or angiography in suspected cases of heart attack.”

Myth 9: Resting after chest pain is enough

When one experiences chest pain, it is important to rest afterwards. However, that does not defer heart attack risk, shared Dr Kumar. “Delaying treatment can permanently damage the heart muscle. In a heart attack, ‘time is muscle.’ Early treatment saves life and heart function,” noted the neurologist.

Myth 10: Lifestyle changes are not required after stents are placed

Stents treat the blockage of blood vessels and help lower the immediate risk of a heart attack. However, it does not treat the root of the disorder. “Quitting smoking, exercising, controlling blood pressure, blood sugars, bad cholesterol, optimising sleep and managing stress are important to control the disease process and prevent recurrence of heart attack,” stated Dr Kumar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON