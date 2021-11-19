Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Hypertension may increase the risk of an adult developing epilepsy: Study
health

Hypertension may increase the risk of an adult developing epilepsy: Study

The study shows that hypertension, a common, modifiable, vascular risk factor, is an independent predictor of epilepsy in older age. 
Hypertension may increase the risk of an adult developing epilepsy: Study(Images: Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 07:57 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Washington [us]

Hypertension may double an adult's risk of developing epilepsy, according to a new study.

The findings were published in the journal Epilepsia.

In the study of 2,986 U.S. adults with an average age of 58 years, 55 new cases of epilepsy were identified during an average follow-up of 19 years. Hypertension, defined as the presence of elevated blood pressure or the use of antihypertensive medications, was linked to nearly two-fold higher risk of epilepsy.

After excluding participants with normal blood pressure on antihypertensive medications, hypertension was linked to a 2.44-times higher risk of epilepsy.

ALSO READ | Low blood pressure linked to increased death risk following stroke

"Our study shows that hypertension, a common, modifiable, vascular risk factor, is an independent predictor of epilepsy in older age," said co-lead author Maria Stefanidou, MD, MSc, of Boston University School of Medicine.

"Even though epidemiological studies can only show association and not causation, this observation may help identify subgroups of patients who will benefit from targeted, aggressive hypertension management and encourage the performance of dedicated clinical studies that will focus on early interventions to reduce the burden of epilepsy in older age," Mara added. 

RELATED STORIES

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hypertension
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP