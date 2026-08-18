‘I sleep fine after drinking coffee’: Cardiologist explains why your last cup should be before 3 pm; how it harms you

Coffee is a favourite beverage for many. While primarily people drink it to wake up and feel more energised, it is also rich in antioxidants, which may benefit your liver, heart, and overall health. But did you know that your last cup for the day should be before 3 pm?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Breathless after climbing stairs? Cardiologist warns it could be more than poor fitness; here's when it is arrhythmia

How coffee works in your body

On August 14, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, explained in an Instagram post why we should completely avoid drinking coffee past 3 pm. He also explained how coffee works in our bodies, the science behind it, and why drinking coffee later in the day is harmful even if you sleep afterwards.

Explaining why your last cup of coffee should be before 3 pm, Dr Alok wrote, “Coffee may wake you up, but caffeine can stay in your system for hours. Even if you fall asleep easily, late caffeine may affect the quality of your rest. Try making your last cup before 3 pm for better sleep and next-day energy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The science behind your coffee high

{{^usCountry}} According to the cardiologist, caffeine blocks adenosine in our body. It is the chemical that naturally builds up in your brain and signals it's time to rest. He added, “At the same time, caffeine stimulates the release of adrenaline and cortisol, making you feel more awake, alert, and focused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the cardiologist, caffeine blocks adenosine in our body. It is the chemical that naturally builds up in your brain and signals it's time to rest. He added, “At the same time, caffeine stimulates the release of adrenaline and cortisol, making you feel more awake, alert, and focused.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So, even when the energy boost wears off, caffeine can stay in your system for six to eight hours (or longer), continuing to influence your body long after you've finished your cup.

‘But I sleep fine after coffee…’

Many people allow themselves to drink coffee later in the day or in the evening, claiming they can easily fall asleep after going to bed. However, caffeine not only impacts your ability to sleep, but also your recovery, the cardiologist claims.

According to the cardiologist, “You may fall asleep, but your body may not recover as well. Late caffeine can reduce deep sleep, delay melatonin release, and leave you feeling less refreshed the next morning.” He added, “Finish your last cup by 3 pm for better sleep and next-day energy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}