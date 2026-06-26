If cholesterol causes heart attacks, why do people on statins or medication still have them? Heart surgeon explains

While cholesterol is a primary driver of heart disease, it is not the sole factor responsible for cardiac events. Dr Jeremy London, a heart surgeon with over 25 years of experience, emphasises that a heart attack is often the result of a "perfect storm" where the inner lining of blood vessels becomes compromised because of various factors.

Dr Jeremy stresses that various lifestyle factors, such as tobacco use, poor sleep, and physical inactivity, contribute to this internal damage. (Unsplash)

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The multifactorial drivers of cardiovascular disease

On June 25, Dr Jeremy shared an Instagram post explaining why people on statins or medication for cholesterol, which is often believed as a sole factor for heart disease, still have heart attacks.

He stressed that various lifestyle factors, such as tobacco use, poor sleep, and physical inactivity, contribute to this internal damage. Additionally, underlying medical conditions like hypertension and diabetes weaken the arterial walls over time.

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{{^usCountry}} In the post, Dr Jeremy asked an important question: “If cholesterol causes heart attacks, why do people on statins or medication still have them?” Explaining the reason behind it, the heart surgeon noted that we know LDLC and ApoB are causal factors in heart disease, but they're not the only culprits. Rather, it's multifactorial. What lifestyle factors beyond cholesterol drive heart disease risk? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the post, Dr Jeremy asked an important question: “If cholesterol causes heart attacks, why do people on statins or medication still have them?” Explaining the reason behind it, the heart surgeon noted that we know LDLC and ApoB are causal factors in heart disease, but they're not the only culprits. Rather, it's multifactorial. What lifestyle factors beyond cholesterol drive heart disease risk? {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that anything that damages the inner lining of the blood vessel wall is what sets this process in motion. It could be many factors, and the heart surgeon listed a few:

Smoking directly damages the intima, the inner lining of the blood vessels.

High blood pressure weakens the blood vessel wall with every beat.

Type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance can quietly damage blood vessels over many years.

Visceral fat is the inflammatory engine that drives a lot of it.

Poor sleep impacts it as well.

According to him, having any of these diseases or even more than one creates the perfect storm for a cardiovascular event. He underlined, “You get damage to the blood vessel walls, and this allows the cholesterol ApoB particles to penetrate and start the process in motion.”

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Therefore, Dr Jeremy stressed, how you sleep, your consistency with exercise, your sleep hygiene, and whether or not you smoke all matter when it comes to heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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