Can people with lung disease travel to high altitude? Doctor shares risks, how he helped middle-aged man visit Ladakh

According to Dr Dhadge, the concern is understandable. As altitude increases, oxygen levels in the air decrease, making it harder for the body to get the oxygen it needs. Even healthy travellers can experience breathlessness, fatigue, headaches, or symptoms of altitude sickness . For those already living with a respiratory condition, the prospect can feel even more daunting, he stressed.

However, for people living with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, or other lung conditions, these travel plans often come with an important question: Is it safe to travel to high altitudes? To understand the risks and whether high-altitude travel is possible for those with lung issues, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Nagesh Dhadge, pulmonologist, HOD and consultant in respiratory medicine at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune.

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For many travellers, destinations such as Ladakh, Kashmir, Spiti Valley , or other mountain regions are bucket-list experiences. While the fear of acute mountain sickness (AMS), also known as altitude sickness, may raise caution for some, they still travel to these high-altitude exposure destinations, as oxygen cylinders, hydration, and sometimes even medications can help them pull through.

However, that doesn't mean it isn't possible. Giving the example of one of his patients, Ravi, a middle-aged man who had long wanted to visit Ladakh but was hesitant because of his lung condition, Dr Dhadge explains how, with the right assistance, they made his dream come true.

Like many patients, Dr Dhade reveals that Ravi was worried that the combination of thin air, cold temperatures, and long travel hours might worsen his breathing problems. After consulting him and undergoing a pre-travel assessment, Ravi decided to proceed with the trip.

“He planned a gradual ascent, carried all prescribed medications, avoided overexertion, stayed well hydrated, and monitored his symptoms closely throughout the journey,” Dr Dhadge shared.

“His experience reflects what respiratory specialists often see in clinical practice — many people with stable lung disease can travel safely, provided they prepare adequately and seek medical advice beforehand,” the pulmonologist added.

Things to keep in mind According to Dr Dhadge, the decision to travel depends less on the diagnosis itself and more on how well the condition is controlled.

"Many patients and their families are understandably anxious about travelling to high-altitude destinations or undertaking air travel. However, most patients with well-controlled respiratory conditions are able to complete their journeys without major difficulties when appropriate precautions are taken," he said.