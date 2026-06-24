Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares a simple at-home test to assess your risk of cardiovascular disease

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to a simple at-home test that may help assess your risk of cardiovascular disease . In an Instagram video shared on June 23, the heart surgeon explains how to perform the quick measurement using a tape measure and why the result can serve as an important health indicator – one that may be worth discussing with your doctor.

Heart disease rarely develops overnight. Instead, it often builds silently over the years, shaped by a combination of genetics, lifestyle habits and metabolic health . While symptoms may not appear until later stages, there are subtle warning signs and risk indicators that can offer valuable clues much earlier – some of which are simple enough to check at home. Understanding your risk can encourage timely conversations with your doctor, paving the way for early detection and preventive measures that could make a significant difference to your long-term heart health.

A simple at-home test Dr London shares a simple at-home screening tool that may offer insight into your cardiovascular risk – and all it requires is a tape measure. The test focuses on your waist-to-height ratio, using one easy rule of thumb: your waist circumference should measure less than half of your height. According to the doctor, if your waist exceeds this threshold, it could indicate a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The heart surgeon states, “A simple at-home test to assess your risk of cardiovascular disease. All you need is a tape measure. It's called the waist to height ratio. And the rule is simple. You want the circumference of your waist to be less than half your height.”

Why is this important? According to Dr London, waist circumference is an indicator of belly fat, or visceral fat, which is a known driver of cardiovascular disease. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat is metabolically active and releases inflammatory markers that can increase the risk of heart disease and other chronic conditions. He adds that there is substantial research supporting the link between excess abdominal fat and poorer cardiovascular health.

He explains, “The belly fat or visceral fat that we have is metabolically active and a known driver for cardiovascular disease and other chronic disease states. And the science is really pretty strong. There was one study that followed over a half a million patients for 12 years. And they found that if in fact the propensity of fat was in the visceral area, there was an increased risk of heart disease.”

How to perform the test? The test is straightforward. First, measure your waist circumference while in a relaxed position without sucking in your stomach. Then measure your height and divide your waist measurement by your height to calculate your waist-to-height ratio.

Dr London further explains, “You get a tape measure. You measure your waist at the level of your belly button. You breathe all the way out normally. Don't suck in. Then measure your height and divide your waist by your height. If it's greater than 0.5, this is a reason to dig a little deeper with your doctor. Now, this doesn't tell the whole story obviously, but it's a great place to start. And if you don't measure it, you can't fix it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.