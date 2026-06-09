Cardiologist says heart disease is not just about ‘cholesterol’; reveals the real drivers behind it

He highlights two enzymes, nattokinase and serrapeptase, which he describes as supporting cardiovascular health at a deeper level.

Dr. Wolfson explains that inflammation, abnormal clotting, and poor circulation play a significant role in heart health . Rather than focusing only on cholesterol levels, he emphasizes looking at how the cardiovascular system functions as a whole.

“Most people think heart disease is all about cholesterol, but cholesterol isn’t the root problem,” says Dr Wolfson. According to him, the real drivers behind cardiovascular disease are more complex and often overlooked.

Heart disease is often reduced to a single villain: cholesterol. But emerging medical understanding suggests the reality is far more complex, shaped by inflammation, lifestyle, and metabolic health. Cardiologist Dr Jack Wolfson breaks down in his June 8 Instagram post what actually drives heart disease beyond the common myth. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in a year reveals 6 ‘boring’ habits that actually worked: ‘Not eating dinner with my family’ )

Enzymes that may support circulation and reduce inflammation “Nattokinase is an enzyme derived from natto, a traditional fermented food,” he says. “What makes it unique is its ability to help break down fibrin, the protein involved in unwanted clot formation.”

According to Wolfson, clinical research suggests nattokinase may support blood flow, circulation, and healthy blood pressure levels, while also potentially influencing coronary plaque. He explains that it works by enhancing the body’s natural fibrinolytic activity rather than acting like conventional blood thinners.

He also discusses serrapeptase, a proteolytic enzyme he says helps break down inflammatory debris in the body. “This includes damaged tissues, excess fibrin, and inflammatory proteins that interfere with normal circulation,” Wolfson notes.

He adds that reducing inflammation may support better vascular function and overall heart health.

How the enzymes work Explaining how both work together, Wolfson says: “Nattokinase helps manage fibrin in circulation, while serrapeptase helps clear inflammation and damaged tissue. Together, they support healthier blood flow and blood vessels.”

However, he stresses that this approach is not about treating lab numbers alone. “It’s about giving your body what it needs and removing what it doesn’t,” he says.

Wolfson concludes that such approaches may be considered by individuals with known cardiovascular conditions, but emphasizes the importance of a broader view of heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.