Ignoring your postpartum diet? Gynaecologist explains how it affects your recovery and lists 7 essential nutrients every new mother needs

After months of nourishing a baby, a mother’s body needs nourishment too —not just extra calories, but the right nutrients to heal, regain strength, and support her new routine. The arrival of a baby is often celebrated as the beginning of a new chapter. But in the rush of feeding, changing nappies, and caring for the newborn, one person is sometimes forgotten: the mother.

How long does it take a woman's body to recover from pregnancy and childbirth?

As per Ayurveda, a postpartum diet should have ingredients that can calm the Vata element. (Pixabay)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

After delivery, her body is recovering from pregnancy and childbirth.

At the same time, she may also be breastfeeding, coping with sleepless nights, and adjusting to a completely new routine. This makes postpartum nutrition much more than simply eating more food.

Postpartum nutrition means eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet after childbirth to support the mother’s recovery, energy levels, and overall health.

If she is breastfeeding, her nutritional needs also support milk production. A new mother needs enough food and fluids to recover, stay energetic, and care for herself and her baby.

Why do new mothers need good nutrition?

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Pregnancy and childbirth can leave the body depleted, particularly after blood loss during delivery. Poor nutrition can increase tiredness and make recovery harder. “Breastfeeding also increases the demand for certain nutrients and fluids,” Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, tells Health Shots. At the same time, irregular meals and lack of sleep can make it easy for mothers to rely on tea, biscuits, or packaged snacks instead of proper meals.

What should new mothers eat?

Iron-rich foods , such as green leafy vegetables, beans, lentils, meat, eggs, and iron-fortified foods, can help support healthy blood levels. Women prescribed iron supplements should continue them as advised by their doctor.

, such as green leafy vegetables, beans, lentils, meat, eggs, and iron-fortified foods, can help support healthy blood levels. Women prescribed iron supplements should continue them as advised by their doctor. Protein: Dal, pulses, eggs, fish, chicken, dairy products, paneer, soy, and nuts provide protein needed for tissue repair and recovery.

Dal, pulses, eggs, fish, chicken, dairy products, paneer, soy, and nuts provide protein needed for tissue repair and recovery. Calcium and vitamin D: Milk, curd, paneer, and other calcium-rich foods support bone health. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and may require supplementation if levels are low.

Milk, curd, paneer, and other calcium-rich foods support bone health. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and may require supplementation if levels are low. Fruits and vegetables: A colorful variety provides vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can support digestion and overall health.

A colorful variety provides vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can support digestion and overall health. Whole grains, such as oats , whole-wheat roti, and brown rice, provide sustained energy and fiber.

such as oats whole-wheat roti, and brown rice, provide sustained energy and fiber. Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, fish, and other sources of healthy fats provide essential fatty acids and can be part of a balanced postpartum diet.

Nuts, seeds, fish, and other sources of healthy fats provide essential fatty acids and can be part of a balanced postpartum diet. Fluids: Water, soups, milk, and other nutritious fluids can help prevent dehydration, particularly during breastfeeding.

But the postpartum period is not a race to lose weight. It is a time to heal. A mother who is recovering from childbirth deserves the same attention and care she gives her baby. Nourishing her body is not an indulgence; it is an important part of recovery, strength, and motherhood.

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