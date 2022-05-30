Inside Gul Panag’s hill ride training in the hills. Guess who accompanied her?

Gul Panag is currently in the hills. The actor recently flew to Himachal Pradesh and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures of her ventures in the hills. However, the trip is loaded with learning a new fitness routine – hill ride training. Gul Panag swears by fitness and a few days back, she announced on Instagram that she would be taking up learning a new routine. A day ago, Gul shared a picture of herself standing with her cycle and her wide smile against a backdrop of hill roads and forest. With the picture, she also shared her experience of learning to ride cycle in the hills.

“Day 1 of training to riding in the mountains. And it’s a whole different ball game! Have been training last few weeks, averaging 25 km 3-4 times a week. But riding in the plains doesn’t come close this. Endurance and strength apart, getting to know the bike takes some getting used to.” She also had a moment of introspection – she felt humbled and learnt that fitness is more about the journey than the destination. Take a look at her picture here:

Gul also shared another snippet from her hill ride training diaries. The actor is accompanied in the hills by none other than her father. Gul shared a picture featuring herself and her father taking on the new day with fresh enthusiasm. “Day 2 of hill ride training. Resting after a climb. Lots of climb left. Dad uses this rock to rest. But don’t be fooled. He’s been cycling 30-35km per day for last 12 years. Glad for this day. Grateful that Dad took out the time to organise this training ride. Or else we’d be discovering riding on mountain roads, on the actual trip,” she wrote. Take a look at her post:

Hill ride training comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the leg muscles. It also helps in engaging the quads, glutes and calves more than cycling in the plains.

