Gul Panag acing pushups in a saree is our Friday fitness inspo

Gul Panag is our fitness inspiration. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves her workout routine. From acing pushups to speaking about her fitness mantra, Gul keeps sharing snippets of her state of mind and her gym diaries on her Instagram profile. Gul also keeps sharing snippets of her son catching up in the fitness game with her.

The actor loves her gym routine – be it her upper body workouts or her leg days. Gul also keeps sharing the pictures and videos from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously. However, on Friday, fitness motivation for Gul's fans came from someone else - Gul's latest film 420 IPC's director Manish Gupta.

Manish took to his Instagram profile to share a short video of Gul working out on the sets of the film and it is setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer. In the video, Gul can be seen acing pushups on the floor of the set. However, what caught out attention was the fact that she was dressed in the role of Pooja – the character she played in the film. Dressed in a saree, and looking ethnic in a bindi, Gul can be seen repeatedly doing pushups and slaying the fitness routine to perfection. Written and directed by Manish Gupta, 420 IPC released on the streaming platform Zee5 on December 17, last year.

"Gul Panag does push-ups in a saree on the sets of 420 IPC," wrote Manish in the caption. The IGTV video was further shared by Gul on her Instagram stories.

Pushups help in strengthening the lower and the upper body. It also helps in working of the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. Pushups help in strengthening the core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, thereby developing the overall strength of the body.