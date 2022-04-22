Gul Panag narrates her fitness journey with a new goal announcement

Gul Panag is our fitness favourite. The actor loves her time in the gym and on the road – be it high intensity workout routines or going for a run in the morning. Gul’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself working out in animal mode. The actor, when not working for the silver screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym in animal mode, working on herself. Gul’s favourite fitness partner is her son Nihal. The actor is often spotted going for a morning run with little Nihal catching up to his mama on a cycle.

Gul, on Friday, shared an announcement on her new goal for the upcoming days with an elaborate post tracing her fitness journey till now. Gul shared a picture of herself standing with a cycle and wrote about the importance of motivation and discipline in her fitness journey. “Setting new goals has always helped me pursue life to the fullest. In fact, it has also helped me immensely on my fitness journey. I find that my motivation levels to pursue my fitness regimen are the highest when it’s towards a goal. Like training for a marathon. Or training for a competition,” read an excerpt. Gul further added that when one is not motivated enough to reach the goal, discipline comes handy pushes the person to strive for it.

Gul also announced that she is on the way of starting to work on her new goal. Though the actor is not ready to share details on it yet, she did mention that the goal involved long distance cycling. Take a look at her post here:

Cycling is one of the fitness routines that involve both fun and workout. Regular cycling helps in reducing body fat levels and decreasing stress levels. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness and stretching and strengthening the muscles and joints. Cycling also helps in improving the posture and the coordination of the body.