Inside Malaika Arora's Sunday AcroYoga session

On Sunday, Malaika and Sarvesh decided to try a new routine – they merged their love for acrobatics and yoga into a healthy routine – AcroYoga.
Inside Malaika Arora's Sunday AcroYoga session(Instagram/@sarvesh_shashi)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Malaika Arora is always up for everything fitness. The actor swears by yoga and is often seen speaking of the health benefits and lifestyle changes that yoga can bring to our lives. Malaika chose yoga when she was going through a rough patch in her life, and it has always handheld her since then and walked her into a better, healthier life.

Malaika keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to start opting for a healthier lifestyle with fitness. She also keeps sharing health facts related to various yoga positions and steps of performing it so that it gets easier for her fans to opt for the same.

Malaika is her fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi's favourite – no points for guessing that. The actor's dedication and hard work in acing yoga positions to perfection easily makes her one of the most favourite to her fitness supervisor. On Sunday, Malaika and Sarvesh decided to try a new routine – they merged their love for acrobatics and yoga into a healthy routine – AcroYoga. This routine involves two people and usually includes lifting up one the partners.

In the picture shared by Sarvesh on her Instagram profile, the fitness-duo can be seen engrossed in a AcroYoga routine. Sarvesh, with her back on the floor, can be seen balancing Malaika on his legs. Malaika, on the other hand, can be seen stretching her legs upwards, and her hands in front of her head to hold Sarvesh's hands. "Life is a little better with Acro Yoga. With my partner dearest Malaika Arora," Sarvesh captioned his picture. Take a look:

AcroYoga helps in creating balance and boosting confidence. It also helps in finding the core and improving body awareness. It also promotes relationship-building as it involves trusting your partner.

