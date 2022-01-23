Inside Malaika Arora's yoga session over a Zoom call

Malaika Arora may not be able to go to her yoga studio, but that is not a good enough reason to stop her from performing her fitness routine in the presence of her fitness trainer. The actor, who swears by yoga, was not able to step out and go to her studio for a session a day back, but she brought her fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi home – though virtually, to perform a yoga routine in front of her.

Malaika Arora is our fitness goal. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fitness routine and each of them manages to make us swoon. Malaika, with the pictures, also keeps sharing information regarding certain yoga positions to increase awareness of the benefits of yoga among her Instagram family.

A day back, Malaika was spotted acing a stretch while being on a Zoom call with Sarvesh. A snippet of the call was shared by her fitness trainer on his Instagram stories which was further reshared by Malaika on her own Instagram stories. In the picture, Malaika can be seen sitting on the floor on her knees and stretching her body to bring her hands to her feet. Sarvesh can be seen supervising the position virtually. With the picture, Sarvesh also stated that Malaika is his most favourite person to work with. "A class with my most favourite after ages," wrote Sarvesh in the Instagram story. Take a look:

Instagram story of Sarvesh Shashi.(Instagram/@sarvesh_shashi)

Stretching comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility and the range of motion of the body. It also helps in enhancing the athletic performance and developing the overall posture of the body. Stretching helps in increasing the rate of blood flow to the muscles and preventing the risk of injuries and back pain. It also helps in relieving stress and calming the mind.