Malaika Arora gives a complex twist to handstand with Yoga's Pincha Mayurasana

Any day is a good day to work on improving your health and rooting for the same this Monday is Bollywood actor Malaika Arora who gave a complex twist to handstand with Yoga's Pincha Mayurasana or Forearm Stand. Flaunting a well-toned body during Yoga workout of Pincha Mayurasana, Malaika gave a fitness twist to the regular handstand exercise and that is all the workout motivation we need as we enter a new week.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, Malaika shared a video straight from her Yoga studio that gave fans a glimpse of her robust workout session. Donning a grey and black sports bra teamed with a pair of matching tights, Malaika pulled back her tresses into a high bun to ace the athleisure look.

Bending down to place her forearms flat on the Yoga mat, Malaika raised her hips towards the ceiling and slowly pulled up her body weight on her forearms. “I have a firm belief that perfection is a myth but consistency helps one focus on progress (sic)” she shared in the caption.

Thanking her trainer and encouraging fans to move out of their fitness comfort zone, Malaika added, “Thank you @yoga_subhamsri for always pushing me to the best of my potential. So what's that one pose you are working on? share your pictures/videos and tag me (sic).”

Benefits:

Pincha Mayurasana or Forearm Stand not only strengthens the upper back but also improves balance, calms the mind and develops arm strength. The exercise is a good remedy for stress and mild depression.

It is also known as the Peacock Pose in Yoga which requires consistent practice to learn and improves concentration. It stretches the neck, chest, abdomen and back and is great for strengthening the arms and shoulders.

