Inside Shweta Tripathi's gym: She is learning the ‘proper form of pushups’

Shweta Tripathi's gym diaries are a marvel to watch. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps making us swoon with her fitness diaries – be it her yoga routine or her high intensity workouts. From acing pullups with ease to learning the art of perfecting pushups with a variation, Shweta's fitness goals keep getting bigger and better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, working out in animal mode. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several workout routines which are witness to the focus and dedication that she has for fitness.

Shweta's Tuesday started with a similarly intense workout routine. The actor's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey shared a short video of Shweta working out and it is giving us all the midweek inspiration we need to get into our gym shoes and work on our own fitness.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tripathi's weekend workout routine: Bent over cable rows

In the video, Shweta can be seen acing a pushup variation to perfection. Dressed in an olive-green T-shirt and a pair of violet gym shorts, Shweta can be seen balancing her hands on a gym bench with her legs stretched on the floor. Then she can be seen repeatedly doing pushups. "Shweta Tripathi putting in the hard work to learn the proper form of pushups," wrote Tridev Pandey in the Instagram story. Take a look at the snippets of her workout diaries here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram story of Shweta Tripathi. (Instagram/@battatawada)

Incline pushups, as performed by Shweta in the Instagram story, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in engaging the main muscles of the chest, the pectoralis major and minor. It also helps in working out of the muscles of the shoulders, arms, abs, back, hips and the legs. Incline pushups, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in stabilising the spinal column as well.