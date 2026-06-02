Inside 'disciplined' morning routine of a Japanese office worker: 9 km run, skincare, chores before 8 am work meeting

In an Instagram video shared on May 21, Tokyo-based content creator and 'office worker', Matcharming, offered a glimpse into his highly structured morning routine. Captioned as the 'simple and disciplined life of a Japanese office worker', the video details his tightly scheduled rituals before commencing his remote workday. Also read | How a 1-minute morning meditation routine can improve your day

From journaling and a 9 km morning run to mindfulness through daily chores, here is how a 'Japanese officer worker' builds a boundary between his personal well-being and his work life. (Instagram/matcharming)

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Matcharming’s morning follows a strict timeline designed to maximise productivity and personal well-being prior to clocking in. Here is a breakdown of the routine:

5:10 am – wake up and preparation

The routine begins immediately after the alarm rings, with Matcharming rising to brush his teeth and change from pyjamas into athletic wear. Even upon noticing that 'it is raining today', he commits to his outdoor workout plans, saying, "I'll go for a run this morning, rain or shine."

5:25 am – mindfulness and journaling

Before engaging in physical exercise, he spends time at his desk journaling with a pen and notebook, highlighting a mental checkout before the day begins. This is immediately followed by a stretching session on his bed to prepare his body for the run.

5:37 am – morning run

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{{^usCountry}} By 5:37 am, Matcharming is out the door, wearing a cap, running shoes, and a waterproof black jacket. He documents himself running through the wet streets of Tokyo, sharing, "Morning runs clear my head." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By 5:37 am, Matcharming is out the door, wearing a cap, running shoes, and a waterproof black jacket. He documents himself running through the wet streets of Tokyo, sharing, "Morning runs clear my head." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon completion, his fitness tracking data reveals the exact metrics of his exercise: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon completion, his fitness tracking data reveals the exact metrics of his exercise: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Distance: 9.29 km {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Distance: 9.29 km {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Pace: 5:17 /km {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Pace: 5:17 /km {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Time: 49 minutes, 10 seconds 6:30 am to 7:30 am – recovery, meal prep and chores {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Time: 49 minutes, 10 seconds 6:30 am to 7:30 am – recovery, meal prep and chores {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After returning home, the Tokyo-based content creator focuses on hygiene and nutrition: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After returning home, the Tokyo-based content creator focuses on hygiene and nutrition: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Hygiene and skincare: he blow-dries his hair and follows a multi-step skincare routine involving toner and moisturisers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Hygiene and skincare: he blow-dries his hair and follows a multi-step skincare routine involving toner and moisturisers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Breakfast: he prepares a bowl containing yoghurt, a sliced banana, and a cut kiwi, paired with a single hard-boiled egg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Breakfast: he prepares a bowl containing yoghurt, a sliced banana, and a cut kiwi, paired with a single hard-boiled egg. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Domestic chores: after eating breakfast, he washes his dishes. By 7:30 am, he hangs his laundry indoors to dry.

7:45 am – coffee and final prep

Using an automatic coffee maker, he brews a fresh pot, pours the hot coffee over a glass filled with ice cubes, adding, "Coffee is my work companion."

8:00 am – start of office work

By exactly 8:00 am, Matcharming is seated at his desk, opening his laptop to log into his first online meeting of the day.

Intentional rituals matter amid hustle culture

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Modern hustle culture frequently demands that professionals use every waking second for professional output, often leading to severe burnout — a phenomenon historically prevalent in Japan's intense corporate environment. Matcharming’s routine highlights a counter-strategy: reclaiming the morning for self-ownership rather than corporate productivity.

By dedicating nearly three hours strictly to physical fitness, mental clarity (journaling), nutrition, and home care, he establishes a firm boundary. When he finally opens his laptop at 8:00 am, he has already fulfilled his personal goals for the day, ensuring his career does not completely consume his identity.

Activities like washing dishes, hanging laundry, or cutting fruit serve as forms of active meditation. Focusing entirely on a simple, physical task can ground the mind, reducing cortisol levels before stepping into an exhausting workplace.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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