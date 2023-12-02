International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023: People born with disabilities also deserve a high standard of life filled with respect and dignity. One of the most important things that should be provided to disabled people is their right to well-being and equal opportunities. Every year, International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities and explore ideas on how we can work together to ensure that equal rights are provided to each of them. Integration of people with disabilities is important in every aspect of life, mostly political, social, economic and cultural. This day is dedicated to exploring the ways to ensure that their well-being is respected.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023: Date, history, significance(Shutterstock)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

History:

In 1992, the annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was announced by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The day was celebrated with the aim of understanding disability issues and gaining support to ensure that their rights to well-being, dignity and equal opportunities are practiced.

Significance:

The theme for this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities is - United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities. "The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life," wrote The United Nations on their official website.

