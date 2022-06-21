International Yoga Day 2022: Asanas to build positive attitude in kids

International Yoga Day 2022: Just like us, children also face troubles with dealing with difficult emotions. For grownups, yoga helps in relaxing the mind and the body through movement. It helps in relieving the body of stress and anxiety. Just like that, children can also be benefitted from yoga. Often children do not know how to express emotions. While some keep the negative emotions inside, some lash out with harsh words and are violent. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Sabrina Merchant, Founder of Li’l Yogis, said, “Parents or dear ones often try to provide this comfort, but children also need to be conscious of their own feelings and emotions and be prepared to cope with them. Taking a moment to connect to the breath and body with some soothing breaths can really help them release stress and anxiety. Focusing on the things that have gone well and teaching them to look at things in a positive light will fill them with positivity.”

Sabrina Merchant further added that movement can help children cope up with difficult emotions and have a positive outlook towards life. “Poses like the downward dog and bridge pose help us to relax, become more flexible and feel active. They also improve our energy levels, motivate us and enhance our creativity. The flower breath helps relax the facial muscles, let go of negative emotions and loosen up. Set a positive example for your child as kids learns a lot from their parents and elders. How we handle our negative feelings or behave when things don't work out is closely observed by our kids.”

The fitness expert further noted down a few yoga asanas that can help instill positive perspectives in children. They are as follows:

Setu Bandhasana: Also known as the Bridge Pose, Setu Bandhasana helps in stretching the spine and strengthening the muscles of the abdomen and the legs. It also helps in energising the body and releasing stress.

Adho Mukha Svanasana: The Down Dog Pose helps in strengthening the body body including upper body, arms, shoulders, abdomen and legs. It also helps in stretching the back, ankles, calves, hamstrings and spine and boosting blood circulation.

Anjaneyasana: This yoga asana helps in strengthening the back, legs as well as shoulders - mainly the quadriceps and gluteus muscles.

Lion’s Breath: This yoga asana helps the child to release excess energy and connect with the inner strength and courage.

Flower Breath: This helps children to connect with nature and makes them aware of their breath and release stress.