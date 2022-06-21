International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga asanas to beat indigestion

International Yoga Day 2022: the health benefits of yoga are manifold. From providing relief to the body from back pain, stress and anxiety to improving the flexibility and the range of motion, practising yoga comes with a lot of benefits. It also helps in improving muscle coordination and boosting digestion. The problem of indigestion is faced by a lot of people. With the change in dietary habits, people are often faced with acid reflux and other indigestion issues. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Pooja Pal, Yoga Therapist, Divine Soul Yoga said, “With more acid, there's a higher chance of discomfort from reflux. Researchers then looked into the link between yoga and stress, discovering that yoga may enable the body's stress response to be reduced. Yoga may be an effective treatment for GERD and even peptic ulcers, according to the researchers.”

Pooja Pal further noted down a range of yoga asanas that can relieve the body of issues related to indigestion. They are as follows:

Sukhasana: This yoga asana helps in strengthening the back muscles, lengthening the spine and improving the overall body posture. It also helps in relaxing the mind and the body, thereby relieving stress and anxiety.

Paschimottanasana: “In addition to calming your mind and relieving stress, this pose stretches your spine, shoulders, and hamstrings. It also stimulates the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus—and can help improve digestion,” said Pooja Pal.

Apanasana: Also called knee-to-chest pose, this asana releases excess pressure from your digestive tract and lower back. It also helps in stretching the pelvis and the lower back.

Balasana: Also known as the Child’s Pose, Balasana involves a conscious state of your breathing to release tension in your abdominal muscles. It also helps in relaxing the spine and releasing tension from the chest. Balasana, when incorporated in the daily yoga routine, also helps in alleviating stress in shoulders and hands.