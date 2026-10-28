Internet claims rubbing ice on your face can give you glowing skin: Dermatologist says it won't shrink pores or reduce their size

Among several skincare hacks, rubbing ice on your face is one of the most popular social media trends that even celebrities swear by. While it claims to reduce the size of open pores and give you glowing skin, it is important to understand its actual impact before trying it out. In this edition of ‘Internet vs Reality,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director at Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, Bengaluru, to separate skincare facts from internet claims.

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Does rubbing ice on your face really make your pores look smaller?

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According to Dr Swetha, rubbing ice on your face does not actually shrink or reduce the size of your pores. This is a common skincare misconception that stems from the temporary effects of cold temperatures on the skin. While applying ice may make the skin appear smoother and less puffy for a short period, it does not alter the actual size or structure of the pores.

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Rubbing ice on your face does not actually shrink or reduce the size of your pores.

{{^usCountry}} “Pore size is primarily determined by genetics, skin type, sebum production, age, and the condition of the skin. People with oily skin tend to have more visible pores because excess sebum and accumulated dead skin cells can make the openings appear more prominent,” highlighted Dr Swetha. As we age, the skin loses collagen and elasticity, which can also cause pores to look larger. Sun damage can accelerate this process. What happens when we use ice on skin? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pore size is primarily determined by genetics, skin type, sebum production, age, and the condition of the skin. People with oily skin tend to have more visible pores because excess sebum and accumulated dead skin cells can make the openings appear more prominent,” highlighted Dr Swetha. As we age, the skin loses collagen and elasticity, which can also cause pores to look larger. Sun damage can accelerate this process. What happens when we use ice on skin? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Swetha highlighted that when ice comes into contact with the skin, the cold temperature causes temporary constriction of superficial blood vessels, a process known as vasoconstriction. This can help reduce mild facial puffiness and inflammation, making the skin look tighter and fresher temporarily. The cooling effect may also provide brief relief from discomfort associated with certain inflammatory skin conditions. However, these effects are transient. Once the skin returns to its normal temperature, the appearance of the pores generally returns to its previous state.

“It is also important to distinguish between pores appearing smaller and actually becoming smaller. Pores are natural openings of hair follicles and sebaceous glands. They cannot open and close like doors, and ice does not permanently change their dimensions,” said Dr Swetha.

Impact of rubbing ice on face

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Dr Swetha highlighted that directly rubbing ice on the face can also be harmful, particularly when it is done for prolonged periods or on sensitive skin. Excessive cold exposure can damage the skin barrier, cause irritation and, in extreme cases, lead to cold injury. People with rosacea, sensitive skin, or conditions that make them unusually sensitive to cold should be particularly cautious, as cold exposure may aggravate redness or discomfort.

For individuals concerned about enlarged pores, a more effective approach is to follow a consistent skincare routine. Gentle cleansing helps remove excess oil and debris, while salicylic acid can help unclog pores. Retinoids may improve skin texture and support collagen production over time. Non-comedogenic moisturisers and broad-spectrum sunscreen are also important for maintaining skin health and minimising the effects of sun damage.

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Gentle cleansing helps remove excess oil and debris, while salicylic acid can help unclog pores.

“If someone wishes to use ice for temporary depuffing, it should never be applied directly to the skin. Wrap it in a soft cloth and use it briefly without applying excessive pressure. Ultimately, ice can offer a temporary cosmetic effect, but it is not a scientifically established treatment for reducing pore size,” explained Dr Swetha.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.