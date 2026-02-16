Is 10,000 stepcount the magic number for your health? Cardiologist explains if it is true

Moreover, walking checks an essential box for the body: regular movement. Dr Deshmukh highlighted that since bodies are designed to move, regular walking improves body's ability to use oxygen efficiently, helps lower blood pressure, raises good HDL cholesterol levels, and may reduce bad LDL cholesterol. Together, these changes also reduce the risk of artery plaque buildup, lowering the chances of heart disease and stroke.

“When you focus on increasing your daily step count – whether this means 10,000 or just a little fewer steps – you are participating in a moderate-level form of exercise that gets your heart racing and your blood pumping,” the cardiologist explained, calling walking a form of exercise that gets your heart going.

Walking 10,000 steps every day is often touted as the baseline for fitness, a prerequisite for staying agile and active. Many step counters, from smartwatches to high-end pedometers, track the number diligently. But does everything really boil down to this single figure? Or is there more to the story that you may be missing? And what about the heart, one of the major organs directly affected by our activity levels? ALSO READ: Cardiologist reveals the power of walking, saying, ‘I prescribe this more often than pills…’

10,000 stepcount has become the new catchy saying in the health world. But is it really the benchmark, and must all chase this number?



The cardiologist, however, assured that 10,000 is not really any magic number. He described that while it is a good target, one should not draw the line there and hail it as the golden mark. “The problem is that there’s nothing special about 10,000.”

The most important factor, although, is the willingness to stay active, irrespective of step count. This requires a shift in mindset. "What’s significant is that you actually get up and do something,” Dr Deshmukh insisted. He strongly advocated the need to show up and remain active in one way or another, noting that the heart continues to benefit regardless.



“If you are at 6,000 steps per day and work on getting up more throughout the day, then although you are only at 6,000 steps, your heart is still benefiting,” he added.



The real takeaway is that the less active an individual is to begin with, the greater the benefit they derive from increasing their daily steps.



While there is nothing wrong with aiming for 10,000 steps, being dismissive of any other step count is not helpful. Dr Deshmukh pointed out that listening to one's body is vital. For some people, 10,000 steps a day is a great goal, but walking at any level still offers great health benefits, especially for those who are less active andgradually increase their steps at their own pace. This approach helps manage weight, improve metabolic health, and support emotional well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.