Is AI about to shape the way we really look? Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma explains its role in aesthetic treatments

In recent times, AI has allowed people to modify their looks in the virtual world, but now it is also reshaping how people who are undergoing aesthetic treatments can look in reality.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | What can your nails say about your health? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 insights

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma shared that artificial intelligence is transforming aesthetic medicine by making consultations more precise, personalised, and transparent.

“While there is growing interest in cosmetic dermatology, many individuals remain hesitant to undergo aesthetic procedures due to the fear of looking unnatural or overdone,” she stated. “One of the most meaningful applications of AI in this space is its ability to create realistic treatment simulations, allowing patients to preview potential outcomes before a procedure is performed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the dermatologist, this helps set realistic expectations and reassures patients that aesthetic treatments are designed to enhance their natural features rather than alter their identity. How AI helps in facial mapping {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the dermatologist, this helps set realistic expectations and reassures patients that aesthetic treatments are designed to enhance their natural features rather than alter their identity. How AI helps in facial mapping {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dr Sharma shared that AI-powered facial mapping uses advanced imaging technology to analyse various aspects of the face, including facial symmetry, skin texture, pigmentation, wrinkles, pore size, volume loss, and early signs of ageing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This detailed assessment provides objective insights into an individual's facial anatomy and skin health, enabling dermatologists to develop highly personalised treatment plans based on data rather than visual assessment alone,” she highlighted.

AI can aid in facial mapping that guides cosmetic treatment.

In many cases, AI can also identify subtle structural changes that may not be immediately apparent during a routine clinical examination. For instance, what appears to be under-eye hollowness may actually result from volume loss in the mid-face, allowing for a more holistic and balanced treatment approach, explained the dermatologist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond treatment planning, AI plays an important role in patient education. Visual simulations make it easier for patients to understand the reasoning behind a recommended procedure and the expected outcomes, fostering greater confidence and informed decision-making.

“AI also enables objective monitoring of treatment progress by measuring changes in skin quality, pigmentation, texture, and wrinkle depth over time, rather than relying solely on before-and-after photographs,” added Dr Sharma.

AI should always be used as a tool

Dr Sharma cautioned that, for all it can do, AI should always be viewed as a clinical support tool rather than a replacement for medical expertise.

In her words, “Treatment decisions must continue to be guided by a qualified dermatologist who can interpret AI-generated insights in the context of facial anatomy, ageing patterns, medical history, and individual expectations.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As technology continues to evolve, the true value of AI in aesthetic medicine lies in enhancing the consultation process through greater precision, personalised planning, and realistic treatment previews,” she continued.

“When combined with clinical judgement, it has the potential to make aesthetic treatments more predictable, patient-centric, and focused on achieving natural-looking results.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Priyanka Sharma, MBBS, MD, is the co-founder, director and chief dermatologist at V6 Clinics. She has over a decade of experience in clinical and aesthetic dermatology and specialised expertise in hair transplantation, trichology, anti-ageing, and regenerative aesthetics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}