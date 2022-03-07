Is almond milk really high in protein? A nutritionist answers

Almond milk is a popular choice for people who are on vegan diet considering it has a nice, creamy texture that resembles milk and it is popularly believed to be high in protein. Almond milk is made by blending almonds with water and then straining the mixture. It can also be made by adding water to almond butter. Rich in vitamin D, calcium and minerals, almond milk is a healthy addition to your diet considering it is also low in calorie. It is also a good alternative for diabetes as it does not raise blood sugar levels. Even lactose intolerant people can consume it given it doesn't have any lactose. (Also read: Eat soaked almonds and raisins every day for these health benefits)

While almond milk does have many benefits as per studies, but is it really 'high' in protein? A nutritionist doesn't agree. According to nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi, a 30g wheat roti has more protein than a 200 ml pack of almond milk sold commercially.

"One 30g wheat roti has 3-3.5 grams protein. Almonds are higher in protein density by weight than wheat, but to get 3.5 g protein you need to consume about 13-16 almonds. Since most commercial almond milks only use 4-5% almonds, most have just 1 to 2 g protein per 200 ml," says Rastogi in his latest Instagram post.

The nutritionist emphasises that not all vegan milks are high in protein and "there are many comparable vegan protein sources, even in the least expected places." Rastogi also puts oats in the same category and says they too are low in protein. According to him, oat milk only has 1.4g per 200ml.

Among all the vegan milks, the experts feels soy milk is the best choice for vegans.

"Soy by virtue of being a legume is much better, with most soy milk varieties giving around 3 g protein per 100 ml making it the best choice for vegan milks if protein is the priority (5-6g per 200ml)," he says.

"Vegan milks are processed foods created by blending nuts/grains with water and added additives to make them look like milk. So the benefits depend on the initial grain used and then their concentration, so always check the label, there can be more protein if they dilute less," he adds.

He, however, adds that it is better to get your proteins directly from nuts.

"If you do miss milk, then these options make total sense but try to get from local brands which are making fresh vegan milks with no additives and sugar (and some with even lesser dilution)," says Rastogi.