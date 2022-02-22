Is it a good idea to add besan to your chapatis for health benefits?

High protein flour made by adding a variety of lentils or besan (gram flour) to the regular whole wheat flour has become quite a rage among fitness enthusiasts. The chapatis or rotis made with this highly nutritious flour pack in many benefits and help in controlling blood sugar levels and reducing weight.

While the benefits of eating this high protein flour are many, some may not be a fan of its taste and if they are used to having the regular rotis made of whole wheat flour, the experience of eating and enjoying the food may get affected. So, if you are one of those who just cannot wrap your head around the idea of having these high-protein rotis, you don't need to worry, as a nutritionist has the perfect solution for you.

Adding just one extra spoon of daal to your plate per roti or a handful of roasted chana will ensure you not only enjoy your regular meal but also reap benefits of a high-protein chapati.

"Only eat rotis made of atta mixed with daal/besan. Really? Or you can make other changes without compromising taste buds. Can be done in many ways," says nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi.

Can these high-protein rotis help in losing weight?

"No one food cannot do that, but think logically. Even if you mix, you get max a spoon of daal extra and that's it. Daal and atta have nearly the same amount of fibre, daal just has about double protein. So this is just a trick to add at max a gram of protein per roti. This trick works for people who have like a dozen rotis per day and everything else in the plate is less, not for urban people nowadays who have 2 to 4 rotis at max per day," says Rastogi.

Here's how you can compensate for the missing protein

"If you are too worried, reduce half a roti and add a spoon of daal separately. Or just add a bit of bhuna chana on the side to this meal. Or just include that extra protein in any other way like from dahi etc

Achieve this goal by many many ways available but make it a point to keep it simple and don't compromise on taste, otherwise this will not be sustainable," says the nutritionist.

So the next time you are required to add something to your diet, find an alternative that you feel is sustainable instead of blindly following trending diets.

