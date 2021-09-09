Ganesha Chaturthi recipe: Ring in the festivities with this besan ka ladoo

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi sees devotees bring home the idols of Ganesha to worship the Hindu deity, eat good food, enjoy with friends and family and later immerse the idols. This year the festival falls on September 10.

The festival marks the birth of Ganesha whom Hindus consider the god of wisdom and prosperity hence, temples organise puja or prayers on this day and distribute sweets such as modaks because it is Ganesh's favourite. As the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh gear up for Ganesha Chaturthi from tomorrow, here is a super simple recipe of homemade besan ka ladoo to add some flavour to the 10-day celebrations.

Ingredients:

100 grams Gram Flour

20 grams Semolina

90 grams Castor Sugar

60 grams Ghee

½ teaspoon Green Cardamom Powder

20 grams Almonds, chopped

Method:

In a dish, pour the ghee. Place the dish inside the oven. Press ‘Sweets' eleven times on your magicook pro to select dE 11. Select the number of servings by pressing ‘Serves 2/4'.

Press ‘Start'. When the oven starts to beep, take the bowl out. In the melted ghee, mix in the gram flour, sugar, almonds, colour, cardamom and semolina. Press ‘Start'.

Remove it from the oven when it displays ‘End'. Allow it to cool slightly. Shape into ladoos and serve.

(Recipe: Whirlpool India)

Ganesh Chaturthi starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. This year, the 10-day festival celebrations will start on September 10.

The festival celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, artisans across the country are making small and eco-friendly Ganesha idols at this festival while Delhi and some other cities have prohibited any public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this month in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

