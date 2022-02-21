Recipe: Let this healthy snack of Prawn Almond Toast brush aside Monday blues

As seafood lovers, we are always looking out for a treasure chest full of extraordinary recipes to lift up our mood in a jiffy and guess the universe heard our plea as we stumbled upon a scrumptious recipe of Prawn Almond Toast. We believe, it's always the darkest before ‘prawn’.

Hence, we are whipping some Prawn Almond Toast to go with our evening cuppa in order to brush aside Monday blues. Check out its yummy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

almond flakes ½ cup

cleaned prawns 1 cup

chopped garlic 2 tsp

egg white 1

potato starch 1 tsp

chopped spring onion ¼ cup

soy sauce 2 tsp

white sesame seeds ½ cup

pepper powder 1 tsp

salt to taste

white bread slices 4-6 slices

butter for basting

Method:

Combine sesame seeds and almond flakes. Dab excess water out of prawns using a kitchen paper or towel. In a bowl, mix prawns, egg white, garlic, chopped spring onion, soy sauce, pepper powder, potato starch and season with salt. in a food processor, blend to a fine paste.

Trim the edges of the bread, cut each slice into 4 triangles. spread the paste evenly on one side of slices and press down well. Mix sesame seeds and almond flakes together in shallow dish. coat the prawn stuffing with the mix by pressing the toast prawn side down.

In a preheated oven at 160 degrees, place the toast over wire rack and cook till golden brown in colour on either side. Baste the toast with butter and flip the toast in between. Serve warm and crisp.

(Recipe: Celebrity Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Benefits:

Prawns are a rich source of iron that help in boosting the production of red blood cells and are packed with significant amounts of vitamin A, E, B12, B6 and niacin. Apart from the vitamins, prawns contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous and potassium that make up a healthy diet.

Made up of extremely healthy cholesterol, they are surprisingly low in calories and a great source of high quality protein. They contain high levels of zinc and are a rich source of selenium that is one of the most effective antioxidants at maintaining healthy cells.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Til or sesame seeds are excellent for bones due to its manganese and calcium content, good for lactating mothers and growing children as it improves the quality of haemoglobin and digestion, prevents respiratory and lung problems like asthma and allergies, builds immunity and strength and is rich in minerals. It is rich in several nutrients that crucial for our immune system, including zinc, selenium, copper, iron, vitamin B6, and phosphorous.