Is appendix really useless? Woman blames chronic stomach problems to its removal. Here's what science reveals

Scientists used to think the appendix inside the human body was a vestigial organ. In an Instagram video shared on April 29, an Instagram user who goes by the username Pumkpin Head highlighted how getting her appendix removed in childhood may have led to her stomach issues in adulthood.

Appendix, for the longest time, was considered a vestigial organ. However, recent research shows it is important for your overall health. (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Heart surgeon went 1,500 days without drinking alcohol; here's what happened: 4 things he learnt

The woman shared her video with the caption, “Can I have my appendix back? I’m trying to see something.” In the clip, she narrated her journey of dealing with chronic digestive issues that began following an appendectomy when she was in kindergarten. She correlated the two after learning that recent medical research found the appendix serves as a critical reservoir for beneficial bacteria, helping maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

'It's used to store the good gut bacteria'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The video begins with her sharing, “I always thought the appendix wasn't used for anything because that's what I was told as a child. That's what a lot of scientists and medical professionals believed for a long time. It's a vestigial organ we have; it came through evolution, but it wasn't actually utilised for anything. So, when you have to have it removed, it's not a big deal. I had mine removed in kindergarten.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with her sharing, “I always thought the appendix wasn't used for anything because that's what I was told as a child. That's what a lot of scientists and medical professionals believed for a long time. It's a vestigial organ we have; it came through evolution, but it wasn't actually utilised for anything. So, when you have to have it removed, it's not a big deal. I had mine removed in kindergarten.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She confessed that recently she learned that researchers have found the appendix actually has a purpose in the human body. It's used to store the good gut germs you need: the beneficial bacteria in your gut biome. Moreover, research also suggested that a lot of people have chronic stomach conditions because the natural biome of their gut is not set up properly.

She then revealed that she has had stomach problems her entire life, since around kindergarten, when she got the appendix removed. Linking the findings and her chronic stomach issues, she then asked, “Are my stomach problems because I got my appendix removed? How many other people with no appendix have a lot of stomach problems?”

What does science say?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Appendix, for the longest time, was considered a vestigial organ by science, meaning it had no known function. However, recent research shows that your appendix is an important organ for your overall health. This is especially true in early life, when your immune system is developing.

A 2007 report published by Duke University Medical Centre confirmed that the appendix is a place where the good bacteria can live safely and undisturbed until they are needed.

More recently, in June 2025, a study published in Gut Pathogens highlighted that, serving as a safe house for beneficial gut bacteria, the appendix is protected by resilient biofilms that create a secure environment. This makes the appendix a basin for gut microbiota, replenishing the microbial population following disruptions caused by infections, antibiotic use, or inflammatory bowel disease.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So, why do some people have appendicitis? According to William Parker, PhD, assistant professor of experimental surgery, who conducted the analysis for the Duke University Medical Centre, people in hygienic societies have higher rates of allergy and autoimmune disease because they have not been as challenged during everyday life by the host of parasites or other disease-causing organisms commonly found in the environment.

When their immune systems are challenged, it may trigger inflammation associated with appendicitis, which can obstruct the intestines and cause acute appendicitis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON