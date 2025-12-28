Kiran Rao shares health update after surgery of her ‘12 mm diameter appendix’; reveals name on her hospital ID tag

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has given an update about her health after she recently underwent surgery for her ‘12 mm diameter appendix’. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kiran also shared a bunch of photos and a video she clicked at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Kiran Rao shared a post after her appendix surgery.

Kiran Rao undergoes appendix surgery

In the first clip, she gave a glimpse from her hospital room. She also shared a selfie as she pouted for the camera. Kiran gave a peek of her hospital name tag, which read--Kiran Aamir Rao Khan. The last picture shows her smiling as she sat on a couch having her meal inside the hospital.

Sharing the photo, Kiran wrote, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks (folded hands and bowing emojis). Immense gratitude for:- modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I’m not a doctor)."

Kiran gives an update on her health

She added, "Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care, my friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips- an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now…"

"Well, I’ve been discharged, and I’m back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here’s hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all. PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips, my name on the hospital ID tag, and me enjoying one of my first meals: photo courtesy Shefali," concluded her post.

Celebs wish Kiran a speedy recovery

Reacting to the post, Ira Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari posted red heart emojis. Karan Johar wrote, "Godspeed K." Zoya Akhtar said, "K Rao, speedy recovery." Shruti Seth commented, "Glad you’re better. Hope 2026 is good to us all." Tillotama Shome said, "So glad you are better now. I like your non KK lips too."

More about Kiran

Actor Aamir Khan married Kiran in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. She was his second wife. Kiran started her career as the assistant director of Lagaan. She then directed Dhobi Ghat. In 2024, her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards.