Is having twins through IVF really the ‘ideal outcome’? Fertility expert shares why this common belief is misleading

Ahead of World IVF Day on July 25, let's take a closer look at one of the common myths surrounding fertility treatment and why it is important to debunk it. World IVF Day celebrates the birth of the world's first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and acknowledges the advancements in fertility.



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Among the many beliefs, there is one that is about how IVF allows couples to choose to have twins, or that having twins is the ideal outcome. But how true is this?

Dr Sakshi Chopra, consultant IVF at Kailash Deepak Hospital, told HT Lifestyle that this is actually one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding IVF.

Why were twin pregnancies more common with IVF in the past?

This belief may have originated from earlier IVF outcomes, where twin pregnancies were more common.

As per the fertility expert, this, however, is not the ‘ideal outcome,' challenging the belief.

Dr Chopra explained why twin pregnancies were more common in the past: "It is important to understand that the goal of IVF is not to have twins. The goal is to achieve a healthy pregnancy and, ultimately, a healthy mother and a healthy baby. Earlier, it was common to transfer two or more embryos to improve the chances of pregnancy because IVF technology was not as advanced."

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{{^usCountry}} Back then, technology was not as advanced, so transferring multiple embryos was practical to increase the chances of pregnancy. So, it is important to acknowledge that twin pregnancy is not the ‘ideal outcome.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back then, technology was not as advanced, so transferring multiple embryos was practical to increase the chances of pregnancy. So, it is important to acknowledge that twin pregnancy is not the ‘ideal outcome.’ {{/usCountry}}

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Twin pregnancies are generally considered 'risky.'

What changed today?

Dr Chopra added that IVF technology has advanced considerably now, reducing the need to transfer multiple embryos solely to improve success rates.

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Naming some of these developments, she elaborated, “We now have techniques to select better quality embryos. There is blastocyst culture, genetic testing, and laser-assisted hatching, which help improve success rates. Because of these advances, we can achieve very good pregnancy rates even with a single embryo transfer.”

So, with the help of better selection techniques, specialists are now able to identify embryos with better outcome rates.

Why is twin pregnancy high risk?

The fertility expert also cautioned that a twin pregnancy is considered high risk because it can affect the health of both the mother and the babies. For the mother, it may increase the chances of pregnancy-induced hypertension and gestational diabetes. For the babies, there is a greater risk of low birth weight and premature birth, both of which can lead to further complications. This is why Dr Chopra reiterated that the focus of IVF should never be on achieving twins, let alone viewing them as the standard or ideal outcome. The real priority should always be to achieve the safest and healthiest possible pregnancy.

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Have a detailed discussion with a qualified fertility specialist because the right information and a personalised treatment plan will always give you the best chance of a healthy outcome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.