Is it monsoon cold or allergic rhinitis? Immunologist Dr Sayan Mukherjee shares how to tell the difference

The monsoon season brings a whole set of health problems like infections, digestive issues, nasal congestion and, most prominently, the common cold. The damp and humid weather also creates favourable conditions for allergens such as dust mites and mould to thrive. However, since colds and allergies can cause similar symptoms, it may be difficult to tell them apart.



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Know how you can tell an allergic reaction apart from a cold this monsoon. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Sayan Mukherjee, consultant- clinical immunology, rheumatology at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Narayana Health, Kolkata, shared that people often confuse allergic rhinitis with the common cold because the two conditions have several overlapping symptoms.

What are the common signs that overlap? The doctor described the signs: “The two conditions share enough symptoms- sneezing, a runny nose, congestion- that mixing them up is genuinely easy to do. But there are clear signs that separate one from the other, and knowing them can save weeks of the wrong treatment.”

The doctor also observed in his practice that every monsoon, many people assume they have caught a common cold and continue taking paracetamol, inhaling steam and drinking plenty of ginger tea. However, he clarified that when the symptoms do not improve even after a week or two, the problem may actually be allergic rhinitis rather than a cold.

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{{^usCountry}} The immunologist answered all the important questions that can help you differentiate between allergic rhinitis and a cold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The immunologist answered all the important questions that can help you differentiate between allergic rhinitis and a cold. {{/usCountry}}

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How do cold and allergies begin?

The way the symptoms start can provide the first clue. With a cold, you will observe that it develops more slowly; allergic symptoms appear suddenly after exposure to a trigger.

“A cold builds up gradually, usually a scratchy throat first, then congestion, then everything else over a day or two, following exposure to someone who was already sick. An allergy tends to hit all at once. Step into a damp, mouldy room or a dusty space, and the sneezing can start within minutes.”

It means that a cold usually begins with a scratchy throat, then it progresses towards a congested nose, and then soon becomes a viral cold. But an allergy is more sudden than progressive.

What does it mean when you have fever?

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Fever is a common sign of a cold.

Dr Mukherjee believed fever is one of the reliable markers, as a cold usually is accompanied by mild fever and body aches, because internally your system is fighting the viral infection. But what about during allergies? The immunologist said, “Allergies rarely cause fever and only in the presence of secondary infections. If there's a temperature involved, it's very unlikely to be allergic rhinitis alone.”

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What does it mean when you feel itchy?

Another clue is itching, which can be useful when you are trying to distinguish an allergy from a cold. Dr Mukherjee explained, “Allergies tend to itch in a way colds simply don't. Itchy eyes, an itchy nose, and sometimes an itch at the back of the throat or roof of the mouth are hallmark allergy signs. A cold usually just leaves the nose blocked or runny, without that persistent itch.”

What does it mean if your cold does not go away after two weeks?

The duration of the symptoms also differs. Dr Mukherjee clarified that if the ‘same cold’ persists for more than two weeks or keeps returning instead of clearing up, it may indicate an allergy.

What are the triggers for cold and allergy symptoms?

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The triggers are also different. According to the immunologist, cold symptoms usually remain the same wherever you are. Allergy symptoms, however, may worsen in certain places or weather conditions. For instance, sneezing after entering a dusty or damp room, or feeling more congested on humid, rainy mornings, may signal an allergy.

What is the difference between the discharge?

Since we are going through the list of clues that help to differentiate, another is the nasal discharge. Dr Mukherjee differentiated that cold-related nasal discharge tends to thicken and turn yellowish as the infection progresses. Allergic rhinitis discharge usually stays thin and clear throughout, even when congestion is severe.



Is there any yearly pattern?

Yes. The doctor highlighted this as one of the most important signs, saying, "A cold is a one-off infection. If the same symptoms show up like clockwork every monsoon, year after year, at roughly the same time and with roughly the same severity, that's not repeated bad luck with viruses. That pattern is usually noted in allergic disorders.”

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How to manage?

Here's a brief guide from the immunologist on how to manage cold and allergic rhinitis:

How to manage a cold?

Get adequate rest and allow the body time to recover.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Use steam inhalation to ease nasal congestion.

Take paracetamol for fever and body aches, if advised or suitable for you.

Remember that a viral cold usually needs time to run its course.

How to manage allergic rhinitis?

Take antihistamines regularly as prescribed, rather than only when symptoms become severe.

Use nasal saline rinses to remove allergens from the nasal passages.

Keep bedding, curtains and damp areas of the house completely dry.

Reduce exposure to dust mites and mould, especially during humid weather.

People with recurring monsoon allergies may benefit from starting their usual allergy medication one or two weeks before the rainy season, after consulting a doctor.

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When to actually see a doctor?

Here are some red flags which mean you need to see a doctor, as outlined by the immunologist:

Consult a doctor if the symptoms continue for more than 10 days.

Seek medical advice if the same symptoms return every monsoon.

Do not ignore breathlessness or wheezing alongside nasal congestion.

Avoid repeatedly taking cold medication when the symptoms are not improving. A clinical and, if required, an allergy test can help identify the actual cause and guide the right treatment.

About the doctor

Dr Sayan Mukherjee is a consultant clinical immunologist and rheumatologist at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital – Narayana Health, Kolkata, with expertise in diagnosing and treating autoimmune and immune-mediated disorders for over 9 years. He completed his MBBS from The West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata (R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital), followed by his MD in Internal Medicine from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (B. J. Govt. Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Pune), and later his DM in Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology from King George's Medical University.

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Dr Mukherjee is trained at premier institutions in India and abroad and specialises in adult and childhood arthritis, allergy, vasculitis, and complex inflammatory conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.