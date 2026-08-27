Is knee pain just for the old? Spine surgeon Dr Rajesh Verma explains that pain in the 30s can be a sign of early ageing

Knee pain, swelling, and stiffness are often associated with advancing age. However, these complaints are increasingly being seen in people in their 30s and 40s as well. Some experience pain while climbing stairs, others notice swelling after exercise, while some develop stiffness after sitting for long periods.

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“But does knee pain at a younger age necessarily mean that the knees are aging faster than the rest of the body? Not always. Previous injuries, sports-related ligament damage, repetitive stress, excess weight, and inflammatory conditions can all contribute to knee problems in younger adults,” Dr Rajesh Verma, Head, Spine Surgery, Shalby International Hospital, Gurgaon, Orthopedic, Joint Replacement and Spine Surgery, tells Health Shots.

One important cause of knee problems among younger people is a previous sports or ligament injury. The ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) play an important role in maintaining knee stability. An ACL injury may occur when a person suddenly changes direction, stops while running, or lands awkwardly after a jump. Such injuries are frequently associated with sports such as football, basketball, and soccer.

An old injury can continue to affect the knee

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The initial pain and swelling from a knee injury may settle with time, but that does not always mean the underlying problem has completely disappeared. If instability remains after a ligament injury, the way the knee moves can change. This may place additional stress on the meniscus and articular cartilage.

Over time, this can contribute to further joint damage and post-traumatic arthritis. Previous joint injury is also recognized as an important risk factor for osteoarthritis. In some cases, cartilage damage or small loose fragments within the joint can cause additional symptoms. People may experience episodes of swelling, catching, or even locking of the knee.

Not every case is “wear and tear”

Young adults with knee pain should not automatically assume that the problem is ordinary wear and tear. If the knee remains swollen or there is significant stiffness, particularly in the morning, an inflammatory condition such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) may also need to be considered.

Morning stiffness lasting more than 30 minutes can be a feature of RA. Depending on the symptoms, doctors may recommend blood tests such as rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-CCP antibodies.

However, a blood test alone cannot establish the diagnosis. In contrast, some people with RA may not have positive results on every blood test. Doctors therefore consider the patient's symptoms, physical examination, and other investigations together.

Distinguishing between inflammatory arthritis and degenerative joint problems is important because treatment approaches can differ. Persistent inflammation can damage the joint, making timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment important.

Finding the cause is the first step

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{{^usCountry}} When knee pain develops at a young age, simply taking a painkiller and continuing with the same routine may not address the underlying problem. The first priority should be to understand what is causing the symptoms.

A doctor may begin with a physical examination and, depending on the symptoms, recommend investigations such as an X-ray or MRI.

An MRI can be particularly useful when there is suspicion of an ACL injury or damage involving the meniscus, cartilage, or other soft tissues. Treatment depends on the problem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When knee pain develops at a young age, simply taking a painkiller and continuing with the same routine may not address the underlying problem. The first priority should be to understand what is causing the symptoms.

A doctor may begin with a physical examination and, depending on the symptoms, recommend investigations such as an X-ray or MRI.

An MRI can be particularly useful when there is suspicion of an ACL injury or damage involving the meniscus, cartilage, or other soft tissues. Treatment depends on the problem {{/usCountry}}

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Management depends on the underlying cause and the severity of the condition. For many patients, physiotherapy, muscle-strengthening exercises, weight management, and activity modification may form an important part of treatment. Medicines may also be recommended when appropriate.

In selected cases involving significant ligament injury, meniscal problems, or specific cartilage defects, procedures such as arthroscopy, ligament reconstruction, or cartilage restoration techniques may be considered. Such procedures are not required for everyone and are generally recommended after an individual assessment.

Knee pain in your 30s does not automatically mean knee replacement

Experiencing knee pain in your 30s does not automatically mean that you will eventually require a knee replacement. In many cases, identifying the underlying problem early and following appropriate treatment and rehabilitation can help preserve knee function and mobility for longer.

Persistent pain, recurrent swelling, stiffness, instability, locking, or repeated discomfort after exercise should not simply be dismissed as normal aging.

Rather than being proof that the knees are “getting old,” knee pain at a younger age may be a signal that something needs to be evaluated. Identifying the cause early can help protect joint health and keep people active for many more years.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)