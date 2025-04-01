Is showering every day bad for your skin? Study reveals surprising insights

Showering is considered an essential part of most people's daily routines, whether it’s a refreshing morning wash to kickstart the day or a relaxing evening shower to wind down. But should you shower every day? In earlier days, daily washing was seen as problematic. Expert shared insights on skin health's impact from daily shower.(Freepik)

Dr Rosalind Simpson, a medical dermatologist at the University of Nottingham, spoke to The Guardian and shared her insights on the study she conducted and how the study flipped the historical understanding of showering. She shed clarity on showering frequency and what actually matters when it comes to showering for healthy skin.

ALSO READ: Doctor stops showering for 5 years, reveals what happens when skin self-regulates

Impact of daily showering

Daily shower is an important part of daily routine.(Unsplash)

Dr Simpson further pointed out how daily showering was seen as problematic in the past. It was believed that frequent showers could disrupt the skin’s natural balance, removing essential oils and beneficial bacteria that protect the skin. There were also concerns that constant washing could dry out the skin, leading to cracks that might allow harmful bacteria and allergens to enter, which could trigger infections or worsen conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

She said, "The longer you’re in the water, the more it can dry out your skin, regardless of frequency. Shorter, cooler showers are better.” Furthermore, she listed ingredients like methylisothiazolinone, methylchloroisothiazolinone, sulphates and parabens, which are toxic and can cause irritation in people. For irritation, she recommended using an emollient cream instead of standard soap to wash.

What was the study about?

Dr Simpson and her team conducted an experiment involving 438 eczema patients. The results, however, contradicted the commonly held belief about the impact of daily washing on the skin. Dr. Simpson told The Guardian, “If you’d asked me a couple of months ago, my answer might have been different.” This statement highlights how the study’s findings challenged and changed the previously accepted notion about eczema and daily showering.

The study divided participants into two groups: one that showered daily and another that bathed only a few times a week.

The study’s findings showed that there was no significant difference in skin dryness or eczema symptoms between those who showered daily and those who showered less frequently.

The results suggested that daily washing is not associated with increased skin dryness, and this is not specific only to those with eczema.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.