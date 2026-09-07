Is your 9-to-5 weakening your bones? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 warning signs

Desk jobs keep you confined to your laptop and meeting rooms all day. The nature of work itself does not leave much room for you to naturally get up and move around. The consequence is cumulative in nature, not solely the isolated back pain every week or so on heavy work days. Silently, the changes build up in your physiological state.ALSO READ: Wearing heels all day? Orthopaedic doctor warns it can cause knee problems

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An orthopaedic surgeon weighed in to caution working women, especially those around menopause. “For many working women, body soreness may be an early, quiet sign of weakening bones,” Dr Harsh Bhargava, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, said.

Women are already predisposed to bone-related problems because of their hormonal changes. The surgeon attributed it to oestrogen, as this hormone plays a key role in protecting musculoskeletal health. Typically, perimenopausal and menopausal women experience these problems as oestrogen levels dip and eventually stop.

But Dr Bhargava unveiled an alarming insight: Even young women are getting afflicted by bone-related health issues. He said, “Bone weakness was previously linked to ageing and believed to become more common after menopause, when falling oestrogen levels affect bone health. Now, more women in their twenties and thirties are showing early signs of weak bones, often without realising why.”

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{{^usCountry}} The expert called it the 9-to-5 effect. What is the 9-to-5 effect? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert called it the 9-to-5 effect. What is the 9-to-5 effect? {{/usCountry}}

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Why are desk jobs in particular driving bone-related problems? There are a couple of conditions that work together.

Dr Bhargava said, “Bones need regular movement to stay strong. But a desk job with long sitting hours, restricted movement, and rushed meals can slowly affect bone health. Busy workdays leave little time for sunlight exposure, which the body needs to absorb calcium. Quick desk meals may not provide enough protein, while excess tea or coffee can further reduce the body’s ability to absorb essential nutrients.”

What are the signs you may miss?

Do not ignore regular back pain!

Bone weakness develops slowly, making it easy to ignore the early signs. Dr Bhargava shared that these symptoms should not be overlooked:

Persistent back or knee pain Feeling tired without a clear reason A bent or stooped posture Gradual loss of height Receding gums or weakening nails

When and what to get it checked?

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For women, bone health takes a different direction, as the expert reminded us that bone health is closely associated with hormones. So, he urged women to look into the menstrual cycle to understand bone health. Along with it, family history also matters.

He advised, “Oestrogen helps keep bones strong, so irregular periods, early menopause, or missing cycles for a long time can increase the risk of bone loss, even before the usual post-50 screening age. Women with a family history of osteoporosis or changes in their menstrual cycle should speak to a doctor about a bone density scan. This simple and painless test can detect bone weakness early.”

How to improve weak bone health?

Changes in lifestyle can help improve bone health. Here are a few recommendations from the doctor:

Spend a few minutes in the sunlight

Stand up and move around every hour

Include protein and calcium in every meal

Walk regularly, take the stairs, or do other weight-bearing exercises

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He identified calcium and vitamin D as key players in the treatment. Consult a health professional on how to add these to your routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.