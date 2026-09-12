Is your phone slipping from your hands more often? Here’s when clumsiness could signal a spinal cord issue

Dropping your phone every once in a while is no big deal, but if you find yourself dropping it a lot, having a hard time with buttons or noticing a change in your handwriting, it could be more than just clumsiness. When these problems are accompanied by numbness, tingling and difficulty walking, the problem may be in the neck and not the hands. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hitesh Garg, Head at Ortho Spine Surgery, Artemis Hospitals, shared that hand clumsiness could point to a spinal cord problem.

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​Also read | Ortho-spine surgeon Dr Hitesh Garg shares 5 everyday signs that hint at the neck affecting the spinal cord

What is Cervical Myelopathy?

According to Dr Hitesh Garg, Cervical Myelopathy occurs when the spinal cord is compressed in the neck, which is the cervical spine. The spinal cord is a kind of communication pathway, carrying signals back and forth between the brain and the arms, hands, legs and feet. When it is pinched, these signals may not work properly, causing problems with movement, coordination and sensation. The compression often occurs gradually with age-related changes like arthritis, bone spurs, thickened ligaments and bulging discs.

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Cervical Myelopathy occurs when the spinal cord is compressed in the neck, which is the cervical spine.

Signs you should not ignore

{{^usCountry}} “One early sign can be clumsy hands, where people find they drop things more often or have difficulty with keys, buttons, jewellery and typing. You might have numbness or tingling in the fingers, hands or arms,” highlighted Dr Hitesh Garg. Walking may be unsteady, with heavy and stiff legs, frequent stumbling and holding onto walls. Neck stiffness can occur, but severe neck pain is not always present. How is Cervical Myelopathy diagnosed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One early sign can be clumsy hands, where people find they drop things more often or have difficulty with keys, buttons, jewellery and typing. You might have numbness or tingling in the fingers, hands or arms,” highlighted Dr Hitesh Garg. Walking may be unsteady, with heavy and stiff legs, frequent stumbling and holding onto walls. Neck stiffness can occur, but severe neck pain is not always present. How is Cervical Myelopathy diagnosed? {{/usCountry}}

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The first step for a doctor or spine specialist is taking a detailed history and performing a neurological exam. “A cervical spine MRI may then be ordered to assess the spinal canal, disks and spinal cord and to look for any areas of compression,” explained Dr Hitesh Garg. Treatment depends upon the cause and severity. Some people may need monitoring or non-surgical treatment. Significant spinal cord compression may require surgical treatment.

The first step for a doctor or spine specialist is taking a detailed history and performing a neurological exam.

Why does early evaluation matter?

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Prolonged pressure can damage the spinal cord. Some nerve damage may become permanent if compression continues and neurological symptoms worsen. This is why you should not just brush off a combination of hand clumsiness, balance problems, numbness, tingling or weakness as ageing.

An occasional dropped phone is rarely a cause for concern. But if you find your hands getting clumsy on a regular basis or you notice changes in your balance, sensation and strength, you should get a medical evaluation. Recognising these warning signs early can help to identify cervical myelopathy before spinal cord damage becomes more difficult to reverse.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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