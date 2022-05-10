Is your skin dry and dehydrated? DIY summer fruit packs for a radiant skin

Scorching summer heat brings with it a host of skin issues. The most common skin trouble is dryness due to the merciless summer heat which absorbs all the moisture and leaves the skin lacklustre, dry and flaky. Summer fruits with all its wonderful antioxidants and other nourishing benefits can be extremely beneficial for the skin. They are rich in as vitamin A, B6, C, E, K, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, folate etc and prevent UV damage. Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics on easy-to-make fruit packs that can make your skin glowing even in summer season. (Also read: Beauty and skincare tips: 5 ways your skin can survive the deadly summer)

"Fruit are daily part of your diet but you can use them on your skin to repair and rejuvenate the skin. Fruits are hydrating, moisturizing, full of exfoliating and nourishing benefits, nutrient rich, reduce inflammation, tan and acne, help lighten and prevent pigmentation and do not cause any harmful effects on the skin. Here are some refreshing summer fruit packs that are a must-try in this sweltering heat.

Healing papaya pack: Blend 1 cup ripe papaya, 2 tbsp of honey and 2 tbsp of cold milk into a smooth paste. Apply on face, neck and chest area and leave for 15 minutes. Wash with cold water and use the regular serum and moisturizer on face.

Papaya face pack (Pinterest)

Detoxifying Jamun pack: Take some pulp of ripe jamun (minus the seeds) and mix some honey or rose water to it. Apply on face and leave for 15-20 minutes. Wash with cold water and see the immediate change in your skin.

Mango king hydration pack: Blend Multani mitti, ripe mango pulp and a few drops of rose water to a thick paste. Apply on face and neck avoiding the eye area. let it sit for about 15-20 minutes before washing. When washing wet your hands with water and gently scrub the mask off your face, making circular movements. Wash with lukewarm water.

Tan-removing tomato: This is the simplest of fruit pack to use this summer. You can use this on your hands and feet as well. Just take come tomato juice and add some drops of lemon to it. Apply on face, neck and all the tanned areas. Let it sit till dry and wash as per your usual routine.

Tomato face pack (Pinterest)

Anti-acne cucumber fruit pack: Blend some fresh cucumber pulp with crushed need leaves and argan oil to a smooth consistency. Apply the mix on face, neck and chest and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash it off and apply your regular serum and cream.

Exfoliating watermelon: This simple two ingredient fruit pack can be made by simply mashing watermelon (without seeds) and adding some honey to it. Apply on face and neck and let it sit for 20 minutes. Wash with cold water.

Watermelon face mask (Pexels)

Pineapple fruit pack: Make a thick paste of ripe pineapple lemon juice and honey and apply on the skin. Leave for 15 minutes and wash normally.

Scrub fruit pack: You can make a good face scrub by using mango or cucumber. Blend mango with oatmeal, raw milk, Multani mitti, water and almonds and gently scrub the face and neck with this mix. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it normally.

Apple and grape fruity mix: Mix equal parts of pineapple and grapes and blend them to a smooth and soft paste. Apply and clean skin and leave for about 30 minutes. Wash normally.

"If you have any fruit allergy then avoid using the fruit on the skin. Do a patch test before applying the fruit pack on the face and neck. Avoid using over ripe fruits in face masks," concludes Dr Rinky Kapoor.

