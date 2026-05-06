Israeli living in India for 17 years shares his breakfast 'as a vegetarian bodybuilder and follower of Sanatan Dharma'

Tamal Krishna Kripa Das, 'a professional bodybuilder' and follower of Hinduism, has captivated social media by sharing how he blends physical fitness with spiritual devotion. Born in Israel, he told HT Lifestyle that he moved to India in 2009 and now lives in Mayapur, West Bengal. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm'

Tamal Krishna Kripa Das shared his fruit-heavy breakfast routine on Instagram. (Instagram/ mantra_saadhana)

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In an Instagram video shared on May 4, Tamal provided a detailed look at his morning routine, sharing that for him, nutrition is as much about purity and 'offering to the Lord' as it is about macronutrients. "What I eat for breakfast as a pure vegetarian bodybuilder and follower of Sanatan Dharma; save this video to watch when you are hungry," he wrote in the caption.

Breakfast ritual

For Tamal, preparing the first meal of the day is a meticulous process. He begins by ensuring the cleanliness of his food, sharing in the video, "First of all, everything must be cleaned first. You have to wash it very, very nicely because everything that comes from the shop or from outside is dirty with dust and bacteria."

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond hygiene, the meal's aesthetic and spiritual presentation is paramount – Tamal explained his process of arranging a vibrant spread of mango, orange, papaya, dragon fruit, and grapes: "Since we're going to offer this to the Lord, we have to prepare it very, very nicely. I like to prepare breakfast very beautifully, arrange everything... you have to open the yoghurt nicely. I really like the set yoghurt in these cups and the pistachio." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond hygiene, the meal's aesthetic and spiritual presentation is paramount – Tamal explained his process of arranging a vibrant spread of mango, orange, papaya, dragon fruit, and grapes: "Since we're going to offer this to the Lord, we have to prepare it very, very nicely. I like to prepare breakfast very beautifully, arrange everything... you have to open the yoghurt nicely. I really like the set yoghurt in these cups and the pistachio." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The most critical step in his routine occurs at his home altar – before a single bite is taken, the food is offered in prayer. Tamal shared: “Once you have that ready, I take it to the altar and pray so that the Lord accepts it... The most important thing is that you should offer the food to the Lord before you eat it yourself. That way, it becomes prasadam (mercy), and it helps you stay fit physically as well as spiritually and mentally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most critical step in his routine occurs at his home altar – before a single bite is taken, the food is offered in prayer. Tamal shared: “Once you have that ready, I take it to the altar and pray so that the Lord accepts it... The most important thing is that you should offer the food to the Lord before you eat it yourself. That way, it becomes prasadam (mercy), and it helps you stay fit physically as well as spiritually and mentally.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tamal's traditional Indian attire

Tamal’s lifestyle is reflected not only in his diet but also in his appearance, which strictly follows the traditions of a Vaishnava practitioner. In his videos and photos, he is frequently seen wearing a distinct tilak (forehead marking) made of sandalwood (chandan), signifying his devotion to Lord Krishna.

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Tamal also wears sacred tulsi beads around his neck, and mostly wears a dhoti (a draped waistcloth) and a chadar (shawl) draped over his shoulder, often inscribed with Sanskrit mantras or 'Hare Krishna' prints. He mostly maintains a shaved head with a small tuft of hair at the back, known as a shikha.

The science of a healthy breakfast

Tamal’s fruit-heavy breakfast aligns with global health recommendations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights that a balanced breakfast should ideally meet 30 percent of a person's daily nutritional requirements.

According to WHO guidelines: "Breakfast is the first meal of the day; hence, special attention must be given to ensure a balanced meal is provided. A minimum of two items should be provided: one serving of staples and one serving of protein. Vegetables and fruit must be included in the breakfast routine."

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The WHO further notes that consistent breakfast habits are linked to 'improvements in attendance, concentration, and achievement', particularly in younger populations who might otherwise turn to high-sugar snacks. For Tamal, this nutritional foundation, bolstered by his spiritual practice, serves as the engine for his professional bodybuilding career.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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