Jacqueline Fernandez starts her weekend with one hour of CrossFit, looks radiant in after-workout selfie

Jacqueline Fernandez has become our go-to person for all things fitness. The actor can nail some of the most difficult stretches like it’s no big deal and we are always speechless whenever she shares new workout posts of herself. Not long ago, we saw her doing a headstand while stroking her pet cat using her leg, yes that is correct. The actor makes sure that she incorporates various forms of exercises in her daily workout routine to keep it interesting. From Yoga to horse riding and CrossFit, you will see her doing it all.

Recently, Jacqueline shared an after-workout mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram stories. The image was clicked after the Drive actor did a CrossFit session for 57 minutes and burned 765 calories. For her morning fitness session, the 35-year-old wore a beige and pink halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants.

For the workout, Jacqueline tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face and looked radiant. She posted the image with the caption, “Had a killer start to my day!” We are inspired to do some workout during the weekend, what about you?

Jacqueline Fernandez shares post-workout selfie (Instagram/jacquelinef143)

If this has not motivated you enough, let’s talk a little about the benefits of CrossFit. This form of exercise is known to improve physical strength, agility, balance and flexibility. Not just that, CrossFit also burns a lot of calories and helps with weight management.

Check out some of the other fitness posts that Jacqueline has shared with us in the recent past:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on her film Ram Setu. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will even be seen in the films Cirkus, along with Ranveer Singh, Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police and Attack.

